Charity fundraising a ‘wheel’ success for Morris & Company

In its 150th year anniversary, local business Morris & Company has surpassed its fundraising target and raised over £10,000 for this year’s chosen charity, Alzheimer’s Society.

Staff from Morris Property, Morris Care, Morris Site Machinery and Morris & Company, who took part in one of the 5k runs in Shrewsbury

Funds are used for vital research into cause, cure and prevention and support for families and those living with dementia.

Efforts to reach the ambitious target began with Wolverhampton-based Morris Site Machinery’s, Phil Winnington, putting on his running shoes to complete 5k in five consecutive days. The week long challenge at different locations around the country saw colleagues, hirers, suppliers and associates come together in the hottest week of the year to join in.

The success of Phil’s 5k a day was followed by a gruelling 150 mile charity cycle ride. Brothers, Robin and Chris Morris, along with colleagues and friends, cycled from Holyhead back to HQ in Shrewsbury in under 12 hours, taking on dramatic valleys and Welsh coastline and winding country lanes across Cheshire and Shropshire.

Reflecting on this year’s challenges, Robin Morris, Chairman of Morris & Company, said: “We set an ambitious fundraising target for our chosen charity this year. To not only have met this, but exceed it, tops off what has been memorable challenge and milestone year so far. Thank you to everyone who took part, organised and supported these events.”

The company’s care business has six nursing homes across Shropshire and Cheshire and sees first-hand how important the work which Alzheimer’s Society carry out is to people living with dementia and their loved ones.

Lisa Courtney, Alzheimer’s Society’s Community Fundraiser for Staffordshire & Shropshire, accepted the cheque on behalf of the charity and added “This is such a fantastic achievement for everyone involved and we’re very grateful for their efforts to raise awareness and unite against dementia. With such public support we can fund research to improve care for people today and find a cure for tomorrow.”

