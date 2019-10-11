New dedicated job website for Shropshire’s care sector

A Shropshire independent care provider is opening up its career opportunities with the launch of a dedicated website for jobs.

Samantha Woosnam, head of HR for Coverage Care Services, shows off the new Care Home Job website

Coverage Care Services, which operates 14 care homes across the county and employs more than 1,000 staff, has developed the new site www.carehomejob.co.uk to assist people looking to start or further their career within the sector.

The not-for-profit organisation has been providing nursing, respite and residential care services for older people and those with dementia for more than 20 years and is dedicated to providing high standards throughout its homes through effective recruitment and ongoing training for staff.

The new recruitment site will be used to maintain the quality of care at all its homes by attracting a high calibre of candidates for jobs across all areas from administrative to nursing and care assistant positions.

The site also features case studies on existing staff members and provides insights into what working life is like at its various care homes.

Samantha Woosnam, head of HR, said: “We’re really pleased to launch the new dedicated website which has been created specifically for those seeking employment, at all levels, within the care home sector. With homes throughout the county, we have opportunities which are geographically diverse.

“It’s a way of promoting all vacancies across our homes to those looking either to start a career in the care sector or to those looking for a new opportunity to further their existing expertise.

“All of our homes are very different but the high standard of care is the same throughout. It’s important we continue to drive up these standards and lead the way when it comes to boosting employment opportunities across the sector.

“Many of the people working in our homes have long-standing careers with some recently celebrating 20 and 25 years’ service in care provision. This not only reflects consistency across our homes but also demonstrates that as well as providing a caring and supportive environment for our residents, our staff also feel valued and respected,” she added.

All 14 of the care services operated by Coverage Care are rated either “Good” or “Outstanding” in the national rating system.

