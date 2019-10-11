Free Brexit roadshows to help Shropshire businesses prepare

With 42 per cent of SMEs unsure about how to prepare for Brexit, Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has launched a series of free roadshows across the county to help individuals and businesses stay ahead.

The free ‘5 Days of Brexit Readiness’ roadshow campaign will run from 21st October to 25th October across Shrewsbury, Oswestry and Telford, providing attendees with a choice of full and half day courses to learn what they may need to do to prepare their businesses for leaving the EU on 31st October.

Richard Sheehan, Chief Executive of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, explained: “Shropshire is a great place to do business, but we recognise the uncertainty Brexit has caused for many businesses — with many not knowing how, or even if, it will affect the way they operate.

“That’s why we’re pleased to be able to bring a roadshow focused entirely on providing clarity and support for our region’s business community, as well as utilising our team’s ability to provide the most up-to-date information, advice and guidance in the event of a no deal Brexit.”

Launched to run alongside the Government’s ‘Get Ready for Brexit’ campaign, the roadshow in Shropshire will see a range of speakers discussing topics that may impact business owners, with a Q&A session and pre-booked one-to-one sessions provided.

Richard added: “All are welcome to attend the full or half day courses, and they’ll be particularly valuable to those currently or potentially operating in an export environment. Places are limited, so I’d encourage anyone interested in attending to visit bit.ly/5DaysofBrexit to secure their free space.”

The ‘5 days of Brexit Readiness’ campaign has been made available through funding from the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, and supported by the Marches Growth Hub and Federation of Small Businesses (FSB).

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...