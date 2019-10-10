Telford group wins cash award in housebuilder’s £1m giveaway

A Telford group has scooped a £5,000 cash award as part of a leading housebuilder’s hugely successful charity campaign supporting under-18s.

Stephen Cleveley, director-in-charge of Persimmon Homes West Midlands, back right, with head of sales David Greengrass, back second right, with finalist representatives for Challenging Perceptions, Newport Girls’ Football Club and Lichfield Garrick Theatre

Persimmon Homes has handed out more than £1,000,000 in cash prizes to organisations across England, Scotland and Wales as a part of its Building Futures campaign, supporting three categories, sport, education & arts and health.

Challenging Perceptions, which represented Persimmon Homes West Midlands, aims to empower young adults to address mental health and wellbeing and improve their lives by supporting each other.

The cash prize will be used to help fund a befriending service, Your World Your Future, for 10 to 18-year olds who are at risk through community-based exploitation and abuse, interactions with the youth justice system or who have gained no education or employment.

Newport Girls’ Football Club also represented Persimmon Homes West Midlands in the final receiving £5,000.

Stephen Cleveley, director-in-charge at Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said: “The Building Futures scheme has been a great success and we had a brilliant evening celebrating the fantastic work of so many organisations supporting young people in our communities.

“We have been overwhelmed by both the response to the competition, and the hard work and dedication of those involved within all the groups.”

