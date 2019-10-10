New Editor appointed to take the reigns of local magazines

Regional independent publisher DTS Media has appointed a new group editor for its portfolio of magazines.

Victoria McKenna

After a successful two years in the post, existing Editor Charlotte Ruscoe is handing over the job to Victoria McKenna, who has been the Fashion and Beauty Editor for the last year.

David Lee-Birch and Tracy Leonard who are joint Managing Directors at DTS Media, have seen great success with Oswestry Life and It’s Beautiful magazines, providing the local area with community news and information about businesses, property, health, fashion, education and culture to name a few. So much so, that demand triggered them to launch a third magazine this year ‘Shropshire Family Voice’, aimed at families.

Victoria says: “I am delighted to be appointed as Editor although we are sad to see Charlotte go. I look forward to working much closer with the DTS Media team and to continuing the great legacy that Charlotte leaves.”

“I have greatly enjoyed creating content for the magazines in my fashion and beauty role and feel I can bring more of my experience in to the new role. The magazines continue to be greatly received by the local communities and further afield which is encouraging and the aim being to provide local people with opportunity to read about their community.”

“I especially look forward to meeting and working with businesses and people in the local area as this is something I enjoy.”

Victoria’s family have lived near Oswestry for many years and she returned to the area two years ago after holding a career in the South. Victoria, 39, runs her own online luxury fashion brand, which she has been building for three years.

Seven thousand copies of Oswestry Life are distributed monthly free of charge to homes and businesses in and around the town. The publication is now the largest distributed publication in the Oswestry area. The Its Beautiful magazine is distributed quarterly around Shropshire.

