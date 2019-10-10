Ludlow Farmshop recognised at regional Rural Business Awards

A company from Bromfield, Ludlow, has been named one of the best rural businesses in the country after being recognised at the regional Rural Business Award.

The Ludlow Farmshop team

Ludlow Farmshop was named runner up for the Best Food & Drink Business at the Midlands regional finals of the Rural Business Awards in partnership with Amazon which were held at University of Nottingham on 4th October 2019.

Ludlow Farmshop is a multi-award winning Farm Shop that provides a unique shopping experience where farming, food production and retailing come together to create a very special environment.

Jon Edwards, Managing Director at Ludlow Farmshop said: “The Rural Business Awards are held in high regard by us here at the Ludlow Farmshop and with such a breadth of talented competition in the Midlands we are thrilled to have been named as runner up. This is testament to the hard working, talented team we have here who consistently deliver the exceptional and to our customers who have truly bought in to our ethos. We are pleased for Butterbelle one of our suppliers who won this category, being based in Shropshire it’s great for our County!”

Now in its fifth year, the Rural Business Awards is the only UK-wide programme dedicated to showcasing the success of rural businesses. It is run in partnership with Amazon.

Awards co-founder Jemma Clifford said: “Anna and I are so proud to be hosting the fourth annual Rural Business Awards together with Amazon. When we started the Awards we wanted to shine a much-needed light on successful rural firms but the success of the RBAs is beyond what we ever imagined. We were blown away with the diversity of our entries this year so being recognised in any of the categories is an extraordinary achievement – hearty congratulations to Ludlow Farmshop and all the other finalists.”

The Amazon Rural Business Awards is the brainchild of Leicestershire businesswomen Anna Price and Jemma Clifford, who wanted to showcase the wealth of entrepreneurial talent in rural areas of Britain – a sector of the economy they felt was all-too-often overlooked in favour of large, city-based firms.

The awards are organised by rural business for rural business, with winners in the 12 categories – ranging from Best Rural Start-up and Best Rural Diversification Project; through to Best Rural Professional Services Business and Best Rural Social Enterprise, Charity or Community Project – decided by an independent panel of judges drawn from the rural business sector, rural public sector agencies, and rural charitable organisations.

The Rural Business Awards is hosting a series of regional finals in the North, East, Midlands, South East, South West, Wales and Northern Ireland, throughout October and November 2019, ahead of the National Final next February.

