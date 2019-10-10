13.6 C
Shropshire
Thursday, October 10, 2019
Home Business

apT helps youngsters develop STEM skills

By Shropshire Live Business

A pioneering public sector planning and development consultancy has thrown its weight behind the campaign to inspire the young engineers and scientists of the future.

Youngsters listen to their STEM briefing from apT at the event
Youngsters listen to their STEM briefing from apT at the event

Telford-based apT – part of Telford & Wrekin Council – was one of the headline sponsors of a STEM challenge day for primary school children across Shropshire.

The day aimed to fire up the youngsters’ passion for Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths, and included a special innovation challenge set by apT to design and build a wildlife centre open to visitors all year round.

The youngsters, from nine schools, were given a £1million budget for the challenge and warned they could not spend a penny more.

Siobhan Martin, apT’s business manager, said the event – organised by the Shropshire Star at Coalbrookdale’s Enginuity attraction – had captured the youngsters’ imaginations.

“Fran Lancaster, one of our ecology and green infrastructure specialists, talked the youngsters through our challenge and helped answer their questions as they got to work putting their plans into practice.

“The children quickly got hold of the idea and let their imaginations run wild, with their designs including a spinning observation turret, lots of sustainable technologies such as rainwater harvesting, solar panels and green roofs, and even a cable car designed to run slowly so as not to scare the animals.

“All the mentors were very impressed with the enthusiasm of the groups and the volume of ideas they came up with, planned out, and built during the sessions.

“It’s really important that we inspire the next generation of engineers, scientists and innovators and we were delighted to both sponsor and support this terrific event.”

Telford & Wrekin Council and apT’s sister organisation biT – the council’s property development consultancy – also sponsored the event.

apT is the Midlands’ first public sector commercial planning, development and environmental consultancy.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Oswestry fireworks 2019 image

Oswestry Bonfire and Fireworks Display 2019

Oswestry Town Council & Oswestry Borderland Rotary present their annual Bonfire and fireworks night this November.
Read Article
Albrighton Cricket Club Fireworks and Bonfire Night

Albrighton Cricket Club Fireworks and Bonfire Night 2019

Wrap up warm and head over to Albrighton Cricket Club for their annual Fireworks and Bonfire Night this November.
Read Article

Halloween and Half Term events in Shropshire 2019

Shropshire is full of Halloween and half term fun for everyone, here are some great events and things to do across our county.
Read Article
aico building

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.
Read Article

News

News

Police cars parked up on the Brookside estate in Telford. Photo: West Mercia Police

Police initiative offers reassurance to Brookside residents

Over 20 police officers flooded Brookside yesterday afternoon to offer reassurance to the local community.
Read Article
Telford Dog Theft

Dog stolen from Telford town centre

Police in Telford have released images of three people who may be able to help with their enquiries after a dog was stolen.
Read Article

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service agrees to enter formal alliance with neighbour

A working alliance between Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service has taken a step closer.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Brandon Whistle

Telford Tigers sign Brandon Whistle for remainder of season

Telford Tigers has announced the signing of 21-year-old forward Brandon Whistle for the remainder of the 2019/20 season.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Town in the Community's Premier League Kicks sessions

Shrewsbury Town in the Community launch free sports sessions for young people

Shrewsbury Town in the Community's Premier League Kicks sessions will begin from this week across Shrewsbury, providing free sports sessions to young people
Read Article
Students from Ellesmere College's World Academy of Sport

Ellesmere College leading the field for Olympic hopefuls

A Shropshire college is leading the race in providing golden opportunities for students to become future Olympians, according to a new national guide.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Youngsters listen to their STEM briefing from apT at the event

apT helps youngsters develop STEM skills

A pioneering public sector planning and development consultancy has thrown its weight behind the campaign to inspire the young engineers and scientists of the future.
Read Article
Stephen Cleveley, director-in-charge of Persimmon Homes West Midlands, back right, with head of sales David Greengrass, back second right, with finalist representatives for Challenging Perceptions, Newport Girls’ Football Club and Lichfield Garrick Theatre

Telford group wins cash award in housebuilder’s £1m giveaway

A Telford group has scooped a £5,000 cash award as part of a leading housebuilder’s hugely successful charity campaign supporting under-18s.
Read Article
The Ludlow Farmshop team

Ludlow Farmshop recognised at regional Rural Business Awards

Ludlow Farmshop has been named one of the best rural businesses in the country after being recognised at the regional Rural Business Award.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Tim King Co-organiser, Richard Dunnilll Samaritans, Phil Gillam Mayor of Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Beatles Weekend raises thousands for local charity

Mayor of Shrewsbury Phil Gillam has just announced that his Shrewsbury Beatles Weekend in September raised more than £5,000 for his chosen charity.
Read Article
Curtis Langley, Fundraising and Marketing Officer at The Movement Centre With Warren Howell from Oswestry Rugby Club

Oswestry Rugby Club attempt to become world record holders

Oswestry Rugby Club and Oswestry based children’s charity, The Movement Centre, are joining forces to attempt a Guinness World Record for the Largest Rugby Union Lesson.
Read Article
Ethos staff and clients launching the fundraising campaign

Ethos launches £250,000 fundraising campaign

A Shropshire charity dedicated to helping people with life-changing physical disabilities enjoy independent lives has launched a £250,000 fundraising campaign.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Oswestry fireworks 2019 image

Oswestry Bonfire and Fireworks Display 2019

Oswestry Town Council & Oswestry Borderland Rotary present their annual Bonfire and fireworks night this November.
Read Article
Albrighton Cricket Club Fireworks and Bonfire Night

Albrighton Cricket Club Fireworks and Bonfire Night 2019

Wrap up warm and head over to Albrighton Cricket Club for their annual Fireworks and Bonfire Night this November.
Read Article
Piotr Szkopiak

Wellington Orbit Cinema to welcome Polish film director

Telford’s newest Cinema will be holding a very special screening this October which will feature a live question and answer session with the film’s Director.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

An Oompah band on stage at Shropshire Oktoberfest

Third Shropshire Oktoberfest deemed a success

The third Shropshire Oktoberfest in Shrewsbury has been deemed a success by its organisers, with an estimated 12,000 people attending.
Read Article
The Ludlow Farmshop team

Help Ludlow Farmshop win ‘Farm Shop large retailer of the Year’

Local Farm Shop large retailer Ludlow Farmshop has entered into the Farm Shop & Deli Awards 2020 and are looking for support from the community.
Read Article
Crystal Owen of Crystal's Cupcakes

Crystal’s Cupcakes opens in Shrewsbury

A new Cupcake shop has opened in the heart of Shrewsbury, just a couple of minutes walk from Pride Hill.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
shower rain
13.6 ° C
15 °
12.2 °
76 %
7.7kmh
75 %
Thu
15 °
Fri
14 °
Sat
14 °
Sun
12 °
Mon
13 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP