Wednesday, October 9, 2019
Red Recruitment celebrates 16 years of assisting job seekers and employers

By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire independent recruitment agency Red Recruitment is celebrating 16 years of assisting job seekers and employers.

Celebrating 16 years in business are Gaby, Rob, James from Red Recruitment
Celebrating 16 years in business are Gaby, Rob, James from Red Recruitment

Established in 2003, the Shrewsbury-based consultancy specialises in the supply of permanent, contract and temporary staff across a range of sectors including executive, PA/secretarial, finance, HR, legal, IT and marketing.

Rob Griffiths, Director of Red Recruitment, says: “Red Recruitment launched in 2003 with the vision of providing a local, personable service to individuals and employers across the region, and that’s something we hold on to firmly and something that still makes us proud to deliver.

“The exceptional quality of the service we provide is our priority and something we are proud to consistently maintain. Like many businesses, we have also had to innovate to counter-act any wider economic and political challenges.

“It’s been a great sixteen years in business so far, and we’re looking forward to many more years to come. We’d like to thank all of our clients, past and present, for the support they’ve shown us as a business and we look forward to sharing more exciting news, and details of our latest plans in the near future.”

Led by a team of highly-experienced and REC qualified consultants, Red Recruitment ensures that it meets the precise needs of both candidates and businesses across the county and beyond.

The company recently became proud signatories of the Armed Forces Covenant.

Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team.
