Full STEAM Ahead – Aico supports Telford and Wrekin Schools

Oswestry-based Aico recently attended Full STEAM Ahead 2019 held at Enginuity, which saw 150 students attend from fifteen Telford & Wrekin schools.

The event was an opportunity for Year 8 students and teachers to learn more about different careers within different STEAM industries and have interactive, hands on experiences, which are aimed to inspire and inform young people, with the aim being to help them to make informed career decisions.

STEAM is an educational approach to learning that uses Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics as access points for guiding student inquiry, dialogue and critical thinking.

Aico delivered “The Marshmallow Spaghetti Tower” sessions on the day. The activity involved a bag of marshmallows, spaghetti and a tape measure, with the challenge set for the young people to build an 80cm tower out of the materials with the aim being for the tower to remain free standing for 60 seconds.

Michele Ashley, Volunteer at Full STEAM Ahead, highlights the importance of activities and inspiring young people “The young people have been smiling all day, enjoying every activity with enthusiasm. They have told us today that STEAM has changed their minds about STEM subjects and has opened up the idea to both boys and girls.”

