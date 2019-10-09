12.9 C
FBC Manby Bowdler celebrates success in top legal guide

By Shropshire Live Business

Staff from a Shropshire law firm are celebrating success after winning recognition in the most prestigious guide to the UK’s best legal specialists.

David Preece is named a Next Generation partner – reflecting the ‘material difference’ he makes to the practice

Seven Shropshire-based solicitors from FBC Manby Bowdler have joined 10 colleagues from the firm’s Wolverhampton offices in being singled out for praise in the 2020 edition of the Legal 500 guide.

Five partners have been named in the elite Leading Lawyers list in the 2020 edition of The Legal 500, with a further two making the list of up and coming Next Generation solicitors and two more being named Rising Stars.

Shropshire lawyers awarded the elite ranking are consultant and planning expert Niall Blackie and Steven Corfield, principal development partner in the agriculture team. They are joined on the list by Wolverhampton colleagues James Sage, Guy Birkett and Craig Ridge.

Telford-based partner David Preece is named a Next Generation partner – reflecting the ‘material difference’ he makes to the practice – as is Charlotte Clode, Wolverhampton-based commercial litigation partner.

Meanwhile Shropshire-based planning team associate Suzanne Tucker is highlighted as a  Rising Star, along with associate Kimberly Mears from the contentious trusts and probate department in Wolverhampton.

Four of the firm’s departments – commercial litigation, agriculture and estates, contentious trusts and probate, and family – received top tier rankings placing them amongst the best in the country.

FBC Manby Bowdler also received recommendations for its work in corporate and commercial, debt recovery, insolvency and corporate recovery,  personal injury,  personal tax, trusts and probate, commercial property and planning.

Managing Partner Kim Carr said: “We are delighted with FBC Manby Bowdler’s success in the latest edition of The Legal 500, a truly independent guide which recommends firms and individuals purely on merit.

“FBC Manby Bowdler’s strength lies in the stellar service it offers and the quality and expertise of the lawyers who work here. It is particularly pleasing to see this reflected in this impartial report.”

David Preece is named a Next Generation partner – reflecting the ‘material difference’ he makes to the practice

