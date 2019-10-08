Second school contract for Morris Property

Shropshire construction company Morris Property has started work on a £900,000 extension to provide improved facilities at Newport Church of England Junior School.

Contracts Manager Ian Carswell, biT Group’s David Tomlinson, Headteacher Nicola Moody and Site Manager Brian Lewis

The company was awarded the contract to build the three-classroom extension at the Avenue Road site, working alongside Telford and Wrekin Council.

The project, scheduled to take 24 weeks, is expected to be completed in early February 2020. Morris Property will build a steel-framed classroom block with an external brick finish and provide new fencing, landscaping and work on the car park.

Contracts Manager, Ian Carswell, from Morris Property said: “We’re thrilled to have won a second contract for a school in the Telford area. We are looking forward to seeing the build develop and handing it over in early 2020.”

The business is experienced in handling building work discreetly and sensitively and recently completed a major expansion scheme at Ladygrove Primary School in Dawley, Telford. To prevent loss of car parking spaces at Newport, the site team will use one of the new classrooms as its site office while the work is ongoing.

Headteacher, Nicola Moody, commented: “This is such an exciting time for Newport CE Junior School – we are delighted with the prospect of our new three classroom extension and the opportunities these brand new facilities will bring to our children. Our school family will enjoy watching this project develop and look forward to making full use of our new building.”

The additional classrooms will not increase the school’s existing capacity for 360 pupils but will free up space to meet its learning requirements.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Children, Young People and Education, said: “This scheme is being Project Managed by Telford & Wrekin’s biT Design Team.

“The biT team has worked closely with the school and Governors going through various feasibility schemes to arrive at a fully designed and costed scheme which was awarded to Morris through the Councils Dynamic Procurement Tendering System.

“The council has worked well with Morris Properties on other educational and commercial schemes and look forward to delivering a fully turn key solution for the school with the minimum inconvenience which will benefit pupils, staff and the wider Newport Community.

“This is part of a wider education expansion across the borough which will see a further £35m worth of investment in our educational estate.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...