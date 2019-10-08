Lanyon Bowdler employment team secures standings in national guide

The employment team at Shropshire law firm Lanyon Bowdler is now ranked as one of the highest in the area in the respected Legal 500 national guide.

Brian Evans, managing partner of Lanyon Bowdler

Lanyon Bowdler now stands apart as the only employment team in Shropshire and Herefordshire above tier five in the guide – and is one of only three without a Birmingham office ranked in the top four tiers.

Overall, the firm has 32 lawyers recommended in the guide across 14 practice areas.

Agriculture and clinical negligence have again been named in the top tier of the guide, with commercial litigation, commercial property, personal injury and personal tax, trusts and probate maintaining their rankings in tier two.

Lanyon Bowdler is also recommended in the guide for corporate and commercial, contentious trusts and probate, crime, debt recovery, education, family and planning.

Brian Evans, managing partner at Lanyon Bowdler, said the guide made positive reading for everyone connected with the firm.

“The Legal 500 is a highly-respected guide because customer feedback plays a major role in deciding the final rankings,” he said.

“So we are naturally delighted so many of our departments and individual lawyers are recommended in the guide, as it shows that our clients value the advice and service they receive from us.

“The firm’s head of clinical negligence, Kay Kelly, and head of personal injury, Neil Lorimer, are both highlighted as ‘leading individuals’, which confirms their standing as among the very best in their field on a national level.

“We are proud to have three ‘next generation partners’ in the guide – Claire Vale, contentious probate; Dawn Humphries, personal injury; and Debbie Humphries, personal injury.”

Brian added: “Special mention must also go to the employment team, which has moved up the rankings and is now the only team in Shropshire and Herefordshire to be at that level.

“It’s a clear endorsement of the superb service our employment specialists give to their clients.”

Comments from submissions to the Legal 500 included: “Lanyon Bowdler has a superb reputation across all areas of clinical negligence, with a particular proficiency in handling brain and spinal injury claims.”

“Lanyon Bowdler has an enviable reputation in serious injury cases, such as those involving spinal, amputee and brain injuries. Team head Neil Lorimer is highly experienced in dealing with complex brain injury cases.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...