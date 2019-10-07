Tudor Griffiths Group opens kitchen and bathroom showroom in Bridgnorth

Tudor Griffiths Group has expanded with the opening of a new kitchen and bathroom showroom in Bridgnorth.

From left, Ben Jones (group showrooms manager), Sarah Derricutt (sales and design consultant) and Debbie Hilton (Bridgnorth showroom manager)

The TG Dreams Kitchens and Bathrooms showroom covers 300 sq meters over two floors, and has six full-sized kitchen displays and ten full-sized bathroom displays inside.

Located at the growing builders’ merchants six-acre site at Chartwell Park, the expansion has created two additional jobs.

Ben Jones, TG Kitchens and Bathrooms manager, said: “This development follows hot on the heels of brand-new showrooms at our Oswestry and Northwich builders’ merchants, and given their success, we’re anticipating the Bridgnorth showroom will be just as popular. We’ve taken a similar approach with this latest showroom to give customers the opportunity to see some of our products and accessories in a more relaxed and realistic setting.

“We’ve also introduced a new free service using the latest computer aided design software to help both retail and trade customers plan their kitchen, which helps them to explore the opportunities before deciding on a purchase.”

Ben said the generous display area would give customers plenty of space to explore the ranges of traditional and modern styles, and to imagine more easily what they would look like in their own home.

As well as the stand alone displays, the Bridgnorth team is looking forward to welcoming chefs who will host public cooking demonstrations using the fully-working kitchen with its integrated AEG appliances.

“We’re also offering wall coverings, tiles and flooring, with a huge choice on display, and the showroom is already creating a great deal of interest as it stands out from our competitors. thanks to the extensive choice on offer.

“As well as an impressive showroom, customers will also benefit from the advice and support of our two experienced local staff, Debbie Hilton and Sarah Derricutt, who will make sure there is always a warm welcome.

“Bridgnorth is the latest of our bespoke kitchens and bathrooms showrooms to open, and we’re looking forward to rolling out similar plans at more of our builders’ merchants branches across the region.”

