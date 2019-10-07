Law firm to sponsor sports events as part of half century celebrations

One of the region’s oldest law firms is to be a main sponsor of four sporting events scheduled to take place in and around Oswestry over the next twelve months to encourage an active local community.

GHP Legal partner, Hywel Jones

GHP Legal, which has two offices in Oswestry as well as others in Wrexham, Llangollen and Chirk, has long supported the sporting prowess among its one hundred or so staff that has seen many use their competitive skills to raise money for charitable causes.

Announcing the firm’s involvement as silver sponsors of a series of bike rides, runs and hikes organised by Adrenaline Sporting Events, GHP Legal partner, Hywel Jones, said the firm’s participation would form part of ongoing celebrations taking place over the next twelve months to celebrate the firm’s 50th anniversary in 2020.

“2020 is also the year that Gwilym Hughes, founder of the original firm of Gwilym Hughes & Partners, will celebrate his 90th birthday”, said Hywel, who captains local rugby team COBRA, “so it is a big milestone for all concerned.

“The aim of organisers, Adrenaline Sporting Events, is to bring together an active community of people who take part in sporting events for reasons ranging from fitness, competition, charity, health, fun or simply to finish. This is an ethos that we as a firm share.

The events start with the Oswestry 10k Run on October 13th this year. Following that will be the Welshpool 10k run on 29th March 2020, Race the Rock – a trail race up Llanymynech Rock on 5th July 2020 and, finally, the Oswestry Midnight Ride on 20th June 2020, a 72 mile bike ride from Oswestry to the coast.

Michael Keeling, GHP Legal partner at the firm’s Chirk office, is already in training for the Oswestry 10k Run which he has signed up for along with trainee solicitor, James Denton, and senior costs lawyer, Adam Webb.

