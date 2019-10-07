11.7 C
Guests from around the world join oil company’s 150th birthday celebrations

By Shropshire Live Business

Guests from around the globe have attended a special event in Shrewsbury to celebrate the 150th birthday of Morris Lubricants.

Executive chairman Andrew Goddard welcomes invited guests from around the world Morris Lubricants’ 150th birthday party at the Albright Hussey Manor Hotel, Shrewsbury
Grocer and candlemaker James Kent Morris could never have envisaged the future evolution of his business to a global oil exporter when he set up shop in Shrewsbury on December 9, 1869.

Today the business is still run by his family descendants and still based in Shrewsbury. Now one of the leading oil blenders in Europe, with a sister blending company in India, Morris Lubricants exports quality oils to 90 countries worldwide.

Maintaining the James Kent Morris’ family link to the business are his great great grandsons, Andrew and Edward Goddard, who are executive chairmen.

The special birthday party was held at the Albright Hussey Manor Hotel, Shrewsbury where guests, including shareholders, UK and export customers, suppliers, senior management and ex-staff, celebrated “150 years of tradition and excellence”.

Andrew Goddard thanked guests for supporting the successful growth of the business over the years.

“On the December 9, 1869, James Kent Morris signed the lease for 7, Frankwell, Shrewsbury,” he added. “Alongside the grocer’s store he also acquired Mr Samuel Asterley’s Tallow Chandlery.  Little did he know on that day that 150 years later his great, great grandson would have the pleasure to be addressing you all this evening. 

“James Kent Morris was, without doubt, an entrepreneur and he very quickly worked out that much of the success for his business was to be made in the manufacture of candles.

“He quickly became an agent of the Anglo-American Oil Company and that, as they say, was the start of what has now become one of the most successful and longest established lubricant companies on the planet, with a reach into over 90 countries worldwide.

“This success, however, has not been by chance, it has been achieved through hard work, dedication and sensible management, by foreseeing and handling challenges along the way. 

“James Kent Morris’ ethos, “to do the commonly thing uncommonly well brings success”, has seen us go from strength to strength as subsequent generations of the Morris family have taken charge of the company.

“But without doubt it’s our wonderful employees that have made the company what it is today. No business that I am aware of, however, has survived for a duration anywhere near what we have without the support and loyalty of fabulous customers.

“The last 150 years have been truly momentous for Morris Lubricants and your support, and that of many others before us, has given this company an incredibly strong foundation.”

He finished his speech by paying tribute to the work and guidance of his father, David Goddard, the fourth generation of the business, who was presented with a silver salver to mark his 50 years’ service to the company.

Export customers travelled from the Czech Republic, Belgium, Norway, Greece, Cyprus and Iraq to attend the dinner and were joined by representatives of Morris Lubricants’ sister company in India.

They took a step back in time as they viewed a display showing the history of the business, including Morris Lubricants’ move to the Castle Foregate works in 1927 where it still produces quality lubricant products today.

Every guest received gifts – a handmade candle from the Ironbridge Gorge Museum, a small bottle of the latest engine oil and a limited edition Morris Lubricants Haynes manual – which told the story and demonstrated the company’s evolution over the past 150 years.

On arrival at the hotel, guests were greeted by Talisman, a 20th century Fowler B6 Big Lion road locomotive built from scratch by Alex Sharphouse and his team in Cumbria, with support from Morris Lubricants. Mr Sharphouse spoke about the six-year project to recreate Talisman.

The birthday party, which included entertainment from a street magician and swing band, ended with a spectacular fireworks display.

