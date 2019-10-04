Nock Deighton supports Love Bridgnorth campaign

Nock Deighton is supporting Love Bridgnorth after hearing a talk on how the campaign has helped promote the town.

Nock Deighton staff with the stickers

Having heard Sally Themans speak to Bridgnorth Rotary about the work of Love Bridgnorth, Robin Nettleton of Nock Deighton was so impressed that he wanted to help.

Sally had explained that the Love Bridgnorth Campaign, which she started in 2015 to spread positive news about the town, was purely a ‘labour of love’ which had hitherto been supported by her husband’s Bridgnorth based company Good2Great and one of the town’s retailers who help pay for the website hosting; but that they really needed financial help to get the message to a wider audience – who might not be social media users. So, Nock Deighton stepped in, they arranged for the Love Bridgnorth logo to have a ‘face lift’ and have sponsored the Love Bridgnorth stickers which are now ready to go into shops and on cars, as well as stickers for retailers to use on their packaging.

Andrew Ainge, who runs the Bridgnorth offices of the Estate and Letting Agents, said:

“Both Robin and Michael Nettleton were impressed with the work that Love Bridgnorth does in promoting the town. We had long been aware of the Facebook Page, which always puts Bridgnorth in a positive light sharing good news, events and lovely views – and we could also see how many followers it has – and we wanted to get involved to help keep it going. This has been a great way to continue to spread the word about our fabulous town.”

The stickers also feature The Great British High Street logo – reminding people that Bridgnorth was a winner of the large market town category in 2016. Love Bridgnorth, together with Cllr Sarah Stevens’s ‘Buy Big in Bridgnorth’ campaign, was a key part of the winning entry.

Love Bridgnorth is now run by a small team of administrators as it has grown to over 12,000 followers across the three platforms – Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The posts from the group regularly reach over 30,000 people per week with one recent post – featuring photographs of fields of poppies taken from the Severn Valley Railway by local amateur photographer Alison Pipe – attracted over 1,000 ‘likes’ and reached an audience of 19,000 – which has got to be a good way to encourage visitors to the town.

Sally’s interest in High Streets has continued and she now advises other towns across the UK on their community engagement through a London group attached to University College London and was recently invited by the Minister for High Streets Jake Berry to be a judge in the Great British High Street competition. Although her work takes her far and wide she is still firmly embedded in the community and continues to try to promote Bridgnorth and help businesses and the local economy through her training role at Good2Great with retailers and start up businesses.

Stickers for shops are free to local retailers and businesses whilst car stickers are available at a cost of £1 – all available at Nock Deighton.

The stickers were designed and printed in Bridgnorth by Alfie Moon at Lasyard House.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...