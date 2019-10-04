DM Recruitment expands across the West Midlands

Shrewsbury-based DM Recruitment has just opened a fourth office, with its latest addition in Leominster.

Stuart Danks, DM Recruitment Director

The recruitment firm now has offices in Shropshire, Staffordshire, Powys and Herefordshire.

The expansion will create four new positions across the company to manage the increase in clients. Owner, Stuart Danks, comments on the success of the business, despite Brexit uncertainty having a knock-on effect to recruitment in many major sectors:

“As soon as Brexit was announced in 2016 I made a decision to shape my business around sectors that would remain strong, despite the Brexit chaos and political uncertainty. That is why currently 70% of my business is focused on the waste and food industries – we will always need food and we will always create waste!

“I’m thankful my strategy has so far paid off, with the company enjoying a year on year increase in turnover. It is a very proud moment to open a fourth office for the company, after just four years of trading.

“I have grand plans for the company’s future and hope to expand further across the UK. I want DM Recruitment to be flexible to the changing marketplace so that it can remain strong and relevant. It is also hugely important to our company ethos to commit to supporting local charities as the company grows. We want our local community to benefit from our successes, so we will be working with more local causes over the coming years.”

Mr Danks has pledged to partner with five charities over the next five years as part of the company’s continual growth. The company will be donating 1% of its gross profit between the charities. They will increase their donations each year by 1% until they reach 5% in the fifth year.

It has been a busy few months for DM Recruitment with the growth of the company and the launch of sister company, Opus Vitae, which offers recruitment solutions for permanent, professional positions.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...