Bridgnorth coffee shop celebrates successful first year

A Bridgnorth coffee shop is celebrating its first anniversary and is going from strength to strength after a successful year in business.

d’Arcys in High Street is celebrating its first anniversary

Jane d’Arcy opened Coffee at d’Arcys in High Street, serving fresh cakes and pastries as well as cooked breakfasts and lunches, last September and has exceeded her expectations.

“I have had a great first year – far better than I could have imagined,” said Jane, who now employs four full time members of staff.

“I’m pleased to report that the venture is thriving – I have built up a very loyal customer base and I’m looking forward to the next year.”

Before launching the shop Jane attended a two-day start up workshop with Bridgnorth business consultancy Good2Great.

“The start up event was an eye opening course for me in setting up my first

business. It helped reassure me during the early stages when it can feel daunting,” said Jane.

“Now I’m in the swing of things a year on I am so pleased I took the plunge.”

Sally Themans of Good2Great, who also runs Love Bridgnorth, said Coffee at D’Arcys was a brilliant addition to Bridgnorth’s award-winning High Street.

“It’s delightful to see what a success the shop is. The coffee and treats are amazing and Jane and her team are continually looking at ways to enhance their offer by hosting events such as Bridgnorth business networking meetings. “

The Start Up course which Jane attended run by Good2Great was part one of the Building Business Confidence programme which is fully funded by the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership with money from the European Regional Development Fund.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...