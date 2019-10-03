Morris Site Machinery makes key appointment

Leading manufacturer and distributor Morris Site Machinery has appointed Keith Godfrey to the new role of Key Account Manager to strengthen links with customers throughout the UK.

Focusing on large multiple national hire companies and others, he will promote its range of innovative equipment from lighting towers to generators, welders, pumps and pressure washers to show how it can benefit their businesses.

Keith, said: “I’m excited about the challenge and pleased to join a long established family company with a deserved reputation for quality products and customer service. I’m looking forward to getting to know existing customers, developing new ones and building on contacts I have made in the industry.”

Before joining Morris Site Machinery Keith held a similar role with professional cleaning equipment company Karcher UK Ltd, running accounts in the hire and industry sectors.

Keith said: “From my base in Oxford, I will travel around the UK to keep customers up to date on the range of equipment we offer that is built to perform and designed to meet their business needs.

“We are a trusted supplier to major national and independent hire companies, along with rail, events and welding industries and are committed to giving 360 degree support and service. My role underlines the importance we place on delivering the best for our customers.”

