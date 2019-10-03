Midland Computers unveiled as official IT partner for AFC Telford Utd

A Shropshire IT company has scored the new support and supply contract for IT requirements at AFC Telford United.
The company, which is celebrating its 20-year anniversary, has teamed up with AFC Telford to become its official IT supplier.
Hedley Corcoran, Managing Director at Midland Computers, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have become the official IT supplier for AFC Telford United. A combination of leading-edge IT equipment and second to none support will ensure the club runs smoothly and efficiently.”
A spokesperson for AFC Telford United said: “We a really thrilled to be working with such a great team of guys who really know their area of expertise and provide the club with a fantastic IT support service. I would like to thank them for their support.”