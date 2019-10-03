Midland Computers unveiled as official IT partner for AFC Telford Utd

A Shropshire IT company has scored the new support and supply contract for IT requirements at AFC Telford United.

Midland Computers have become the official IT supplier for AFC Telford United

The company, which is celebrating its 20-year anniversary, has teamed up with AFC Telford to become its official IT supplier.

Hedley Corcoran, Managing Director at Midland Computers, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have become the official IT supplier for AFC Telford United. A combination of leading-edge IT equipment and second to none support will ensure the club runs smoothly and efficiently.”

A spokesperson for AFC Telford United said: “We a really thrilled to be working with such a great team of guys who really know their area of expertise and provide the club with a fantastic IT support service. I would like to thank them for their support.”

