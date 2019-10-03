Apprenticeship Success at Hatchers Solicitors

Hatchers Solicitors LLP have announced that Scarlett Richards has successfully completed her Apprenticeship with the firm, and has been offered a permanent role as Legal Secretary within the Commercial Property team.

Scarlett and Jaymie are based at the Welsh Bridge office in Shrewsbury

Scarlett started at Hatchers in August 2018, and has been working towards an NVQ in Business Administration in conjunction with the Shrewsbury Colleges Group.

Hatchers have also taken on a new Apprentice. Jaymie Lea Clover joined the firm last month and will be working within the Residential Property team, learning various aspects of legal work as well as studying for her NVQ in Business Administration, in conjunction with the Shrewsbury Colleges Group.

Emma Jones, Practice Manager, commented: “Scarlett has shown enthusiasm and commitment throughout her apprenticeship. Many congratulations to her on completion of her NVQ. As accredited Investors in People, Hatchers are committed to recruiting the very best people and ensuring that staff are offered a structured career path and relevant training and support. Our participation in the apprenticeship scheme forms part of this commitment, and we are pleased to welcome Jaymie to the team.”

Both Scarlett and Jaymie are based at the Welsh Bridge office in Shrewsbury.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...