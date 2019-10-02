Trainee solicitor qualifies at Shropshire law firm

Hatchers Solicitors LLP has announced that Rebecca Beaman has qualified as a Solicitor, following completion of her training contract with the firm.

Rebecca Beaman

Rebecca was born and raised in Shrewsbury before moving to Aberystwyth to study for her Law degree. Following her graduation in 2015, she completed her Legal Practice Course in Birmingham in 2016. Rebecca returned to her home town of Shrewsbury, joining Hatchers in August 2017.

During her training contract, Rebecca supported the Residential Property Team, the Dispute Resolution Team, the Family Team and the Wills and Probate Team. She is now a qualified Solicitor in the firm’s Dispute Resolution Team, based at the Welsh Bridge office.

Rebecca is a keen networker, and often attends events run by the Shropshire Chamber.

In her spare time, Rebecca enjoys riding and looking after her horse, walking her dog across the Shropshire hills and reading a good book.

Emma Jones, Practice Manager, commented “Rebecca has shown commitment and professionalism from the outset. We are delighted to announce her qualification as a Solicitor within our Dispute Resolution team, as it continues to grow to meet the needs of our clients.”

