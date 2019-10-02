Shropshire event shortlisted for prestigious award

A Shropshire events company which held its inaugural event in Shrewsbury earlier this year has seen it shortlisted for a prestigious award.

Shrewsbury Wacky Races will return in 2020

Sarah Belcher Events held Shrewsbury Wacky Races in May, the Soapbox Derby style event saw teams build soapbox and hurtle themselves down a hill in Shrewsbury Quarry.

The event which attracted over 17,000 spectators and raised over £20,000 for a variety of charities has been shortlisted for a NOEA award (National Outdoor Events Association) for best new outdoor event in the UK.

Sarah will be competing against three other events in the category of Best New Event: Vibration Festival, Night at the Abbey and Balloons on the Beach. The award ceremony takes place late November in the city of Bath.



Earlier this year Sarah Belcher Events was a finalist for Shropshire Business Chamber Awards as Best New Business.

Shrewsbury Wacky Races is set to return on May 24 2020, and a new brand Krazy Races will see similar events in Northwich in June 2020 and following negotiations Worcestershire.

Sarah Belcher, said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted for this award and just so grateful to the business and people of Shrewsbury, Shropshire and beyond for all the support they have given us over the past year.”

Susan Tanner, NOEA’s Chief Executive, said: “This year again saw an increase in entries, and the quality of the submissions was also very high. Because of this we had a longer finalist list, and it’s been a real challenge for our judges to decide on the three or four shortlisted in each category.”

Alistair Turner, Chair of the Judging Panel and Managing Director, EIGHT PR & Marketing, added: “The entries were again incredibly strong this year and shows our industry in really good health. We’ve been particular impressed by the increase in entries from the public sector, as well as a host of new and innovative supplier businesses.

“It is a huge achievement for those shortlisted today and we look forward to seeing who is named as winners in November.”

NOEA is the UK’s leading outdoor events trade association, representing outdoor event professionals across government, business, and through specialised areas such as policing and local government policy.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...