Pension specialists battle torrential rain for charity

A group of pension specialists braved horrendous conditions for charity to carry a giant duck up to the top of The Wrekin.

Pensionlite staff and volunteers reach the summit of The Wrekin safely despite heavy rain

Staff and volunteers from Pensionlite, based in Stafford Court, took on the challenge as part of their 12 months of charity cause.

Throughout the year they have been supporting and raising money for five local charities; Hope House, Compton Care, Severn Hospice, Lingen Davies and Jayne Sargent Foundation.

Despite clear skies, the weather turned leading to a torrential downpour which left the team battling difficult conditions.

Financial adviser, Louise Morgan said: “It was a tough climb and the heavy rain made it a little slippery underfoot.

“To get the duck to the top was a great achievement and the weather did not dampen our spirits.”

The team have three challenges remaining for the final three months of 2019 which include a hike and overnight camp, mud run and walk across a section of Hadrian’s Wall.

Pensionlite managing director Michael Shaw said: “We are closing in on our fundraising target for the year and we hope to surpass that by our final challenge.

“I am very proud of all the staff and volunteers who have helped us make this year one to remember. “So much time and effort has gone into putting these events on each month and the support and kind donations we have received has been amazing.”

If you would like to make a donation to the charity cause you can head to www.12monthsofcharity.co.uk for more information.

