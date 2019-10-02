3.9 C
Local educational recruitment company launches private tutoring service

By Shropshire Live Business

A local educational recruitment company is taking another big step forward by creating a private tutoring service to help pupils thrive.

Kirsty Jandrell, managing director of TARA Professional Recruitment which has launched the TARA Tutors service
Kirsty Jandrell, managing director of TARA Professional Recruitment which has launched the TARA Tutors service

Shrewsbury-based TARA Professional Recruitment, which has developed a strong reputation for its work matching schools with teaching and support staff across Shropshire, South Staffordshire and the West Midlands, is now branching out with the creation of TARA Tutors.

The service aims to provide private one-to-one tutoring at home for pupils from an experienced and enthusiastic team of tutors, for all National Curriculum subjects and age groups.

From learning a foreign language to gaining music skills or receiving vital tutoring support ahead of sitting GCSEs or A-level exams, the service seeks to ensure every child will have the opportunity to develop.

TARA, which also has an office in London, continues to earn a place at the top of the class thanks to its work providing educational training and development and for the enthusiasm shown by the team of staff.

The business was created by managing director Kirsty Jandrell in October 2007.

She believes the creation of TARA Tutors will allow children to reap rewards in chosen subjects away from the classroom environment.

“This is something we are excited about and it is a move that we have not taken lightly,” said Kirsty, who will be attending the National Tutors’ Conference at The Royal Society, London, on October 25.

“I feel that this move is completely aligned with what we have been doing for the past 12 years. It’s an extension of the work we do and feels like a natural progression for us.

“The service may be used, for example, by parents who want their children to be helped in a particular subject before sitting their GCSEs, A levels, SATs or anything really.

“This can provide a confidence boost and may particularly help those children who may struggle in the classroom environment. One-to-one tuition is so effective in so many ways.

“Our new service can help everybody. We believe in putting every individual first and helping them as much as we possibly can.”

The tutors provided for the service are experienced in their chosen subjects and are all fully regulated to carry out such roles, having completed thorough safeguarding checks.

“The subject studied and how frequently tuition takes place, is down to the wishes and needs of parents and students,” added Kirsty, a former teacher who has worked in educational recruitment for the past 20 years.

“We are happy to meet with anyone interested in starting tuition to discuss what they would like to do and help them decide on the best way forward.”

TARA has built a reputation as an employer that takes its work seriously, earning praise from schools and clients for the support provided including continuous career development.

It currently has thousands of clients on its books, as it helps them find educational roles that suit them.

But having fun is also one of TARA’s values, leading to it being recognised as a place where staff enjoy working.

It also supports several good causes, with weekly dress down days held in aid of charities close to the hearts of staff. These are chosen in rotation by the employees.

“There’s so much sadness in the world at the moment. We believe in focusing on the goodness in life and having fun,” added Kirsty.

“We are passionate about what we do and creating TARA Tutors is something we are very excited about.

“Our teachers and teaching staff are phenomenal people.”

Shropshire Live Business
