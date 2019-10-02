£4m Land Deal development to create up to 30 jobs at T54

Up to 30 jobs will be created by a £4m development at Telford’s T54 Technology Park thanks to the borough’s unique Land Deal.



Dominic Johnston, Managing Director of Torus Technology Group, and Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for the Land Deal, in front of the new site with the existing units in the background. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Torus Measurement Systems Ltd – part of Torus Technology Group – is building an additional 10,000 square foot new industrial unit at Plot 5B next to its existing units at the Naird Lane site.

The main building is currently at full capacity and a second unit is now 75 per cent fully utilised.

In order to further develop the business, Torus anticipates a requirement for further space in both manufacturing and assembly and associated administration – meaning construction of a third building to sit alongside the existing units.

Torus Measurement Systems Ltd are part of the Torus Group and supply precision calibration and measurement services to the aerospace, automotive and defence sectors.

The company also provides automated capital equipment for quality control purposes to the global packaging industries for high volume containers.

The site has been brought forward to the market as part of Telford’s unique Land Deal in partnership with Homes England and the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership. The deal has assisted in undertaking works to prepare the site and accelerate its development.

Dominic Johnston, Managing Director of Torus Technology Group Ltd, said: “Torus have invested in the development of this new facility.

“As we enter our 20th anniversary year, expansion is being driven by our ongoing research and development program which has allowed us to introduce quality inspection equipment into new markets globally.

“We expect to create up to 30 new jobs over the next five years and will continue to invest in people, technology and equipment. We look forward to showcasing our new site in the near future.

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for the Land Deal, said: “We are committed to being a business winning and business supporting council and that includes encourage established Telford companies to maximise expansion opportunities, as well as attracting inward investment.

“Torus are a prime example of a Telford business that has continued to build on its success to expand further on their existing site and it is fantastic to see. look forward to seeing the new unit opening for business.”

Lucy Blasdale, Head of Land at Homes England, added: “This is a fantastic example of how working collaboratively through the Land Deal we are helping local businesses grow, which is great for Torus as well as Telford’s wider economy.”

Telford’s unique Land Deal is a collaboration between Telford & Wrekin Council, Homes England and the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership.

It involves investment in infrastructure and services at redundant industrial sites to make them more attractive to inward investors and existing companies in the borough, with the aim of boosting the borough’s economy and creating more jobs.

