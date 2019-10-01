Shropshire construction company sponsors Welshpool Town FC

Shropshire firm SWG Construction is sponsoring the Welshpool Town FC team kit this season.

Steve Gough of SWG, Ben Jenkins, Iwan Walsh and Jacqui Gough of SWG

The deal has been struck as part of an ongoing initiative aimed at raising the profile of the club and encouraging more fans and businesses to get behind the team.

Welshpool are multiple winners of both the Welsh National League and Mid Wales League and have made a solid start to their Mid Wales Football League Division 1 campaign.

SWG Construction is a family-owned firm, has been based in the town for nearly 20 years, building and renovating commercial and residential property in Welshpool, Mid Wales, Shropshire, Cheshire and other counties across the region by offering total property solutions.

Chris Roberts, Welshpool Town FC chairman, said: “We are delighted to welcome SWG Construction on board as our kit sponsors for this season – a company, like us, with the interests of our local community at heart.

“The club is working hard to bring the community back to support the Town and getting the best local businesses involved in sponsoring and working in partnership is my ultimate aim as chairman.

“We see SWG as a brilliant, successful company providing local employment and work of the highest standard in the construction industry.

“We are pleased they decided to get involved with the club and are looking forward to working alongside them this season.”

Jacqui Gough, of SWG Construction, said: “SWG is passionate about supporting the local community whenever and wherever we can, so it was a logical step for us to step in as kit sponsor for Welshpool Town.

“We have had a long and successful relationship with the town and are committed to helping local groups and organisations continue to thrive for the benefit of the community in general.

“The football club is a focal part of that community with a long history and it would be amazing if we could get more people out to support them this season. SWG is delighted to join the team!”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...