Newport’s Baddeley Court retail development welcomes first store openings

The Baddeley Court retail scheme in the heart of Newport town centre has welcomed the store openings of national retail brands Savers and Card Factory as it gears up for further openings in October.

The 18,000 sq ft redevelopment by Freshwater will also welcome household retail names including Peacocks and Specsavers once fit-outs are complete,with further space now available for retail and leisure operators in striking glass-fronted, two-level accommodation to be let as one large or as two separate units ranging from 2,300 sq ft to 6,800 sq ft.

The 130 space car park makes this a prime retail location with a pedestrian link to the market town’s busy traditional High Street and its mix of independent specialists and national operators.

Andrew Thomson of developer Freshwater said: “We are thrilled to see these new retail brands open and transforming the once disused space into a vibrant retail area. This is a real vote of confidence in the town and its retailing and we’re very pleased to see our investment delivering new shops.”

Mark Cherry of retail agent Smith Price RRG, advisors to Freshwater, said: “Since launching the scheme we’ve seen significant retail interest in these units and are pleased to be able deliver such a strong line-up.

“The retail market is still robust in traditional market towns like Newport especially for the well-connected quality retail space that Baddeley Court provides. The two remaining units on ground and first floor are available as one large area if required and are ideal for a leisure, catering or tradition retail business.”

