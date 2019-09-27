Wace Morgan Solicitors appoint new director to board

A new director has been appointed to the board of an expanding Shropshire law firm.

Zara Oliver

Zara Oliver, who specialises in commercial property work, steps up to the position at Wace Morgan Solicitors, based in Shrewsbury.

She was recruited by the firm in 2001 from an in-house position with a large construction group and has built up a portfolio of long-standing clients, both in the commercial and agriculture sectors, some of whom she has acted for since joining.

“I am thrilled to be appointed to the board of directors at such a well established and prestigious legal practice,” commented Zara.

“The commercial department here is really strong with an excellent client base and we continue to grow despite the uncertainties of Brexit.”

Wace Morgan now employs around 100 people at its Shrewsbury head office and its base in Newtown, mid Wales, and offers advice on a diverse range of issues, having a wealth of experience in many different areas of the law.

Diana Packwood, managing director of the firm, said she was delighted following the appointment

“Zara has led the commercial department from strength to strength over many years and we are excited to bring her expertise to the management of the firm as a whole.

“We are looking ahead and this appointment forms part of our strategic plan to future-proof the company, which includes recruiting new staff members and a significant investment in IT infrastructure.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...