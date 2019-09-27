Trainees set out on legal career with Lanyon Bowdler

Lanyon Bowdler has taken on seven new trainees as part of its commitment to helping young lawyers take the first steps in their legal career.

Joining Lanyon Bowdler as legal trainees are (front) Jordan Sadler, Amber Pinnell, Chloe Hassall, Rachael Matthews, Omar Jones-Lewis (back) Gruffydd Owen and Alex Spanner

The law firm, which has offices in Shropshire, Herefordshire, and North Wales, won three national awards across training and recruitment categories during the last three years and is proud of its record of ensuring trainees get the best possible start in the profession.

The firm normally takes on four trainees each year and, with training contracts usually lasting two years, generally has a minimum of eight trainees working throughout the seven offices at any one time.

Kay Kelly, training partner, said: “We are passionate about supporting the next generation of lawyers and work hard to give them the opportunities to learn across various areas of the firm.

“Lanyon Bowdler won the Best Recruiter – Small Firm Award at this year’s LawCareers.Net Awards which followed on from lifting the Best Trainer – Small Firm Award in both 2017 and 2018.

“These national awards recognise our commitment to training and are all the more pleasing because it is the trainees who nominate the firm they are working with. Effective recruitment of the right people and thorough training develop the best solicitors.

“Seven of this year’s trainee solicitors started in the first week of September and we are delighted to welcome them to the firm.”

The trainees are Gruffyd Owen, in the Telford corporate and employment team, Rachel Matthews, in the Hereford employment team, Alex Spanner, in the Shrewsbury personal injury team, Chloe Hassall, in the Court of Protection team in Shrewsbury, Amber Pinnell and Staci Robinson, in the clinical negligence team in Shrewsbury, and Jordan Saddler, in the Telford private client team. Omar Jones-Lewis will commence his training contract in the spring of 2020.

Kay added: “Our trainees usually spend six months in each seat – which means gaining valuable experience in four areas of law during their two-year contract.

“During that time they will be involved in all aspects of work carried out by each of those teams.

“This provides an excellent grounding which will stand them in good stead as their career progresses, and we have an impressive record of past trainees who have stayed with the firm and gone on to achieve great success.

“The right training is vital in becoming a successful lawyer and our team at Lanyon Bowdler is totally committed to ensuring trainees receive the best possible start – they are, after all, our legal professionals of the future.”

