Dyke Yaxley welcomes new client manager

A Shropshire accountancy firm has welcomed a new client manager who has had a complete change in direction when it comes to his career.

Matthew Orange – client manager at Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants in Shrewsbury

Matthew Orange has joined the team at Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants, in Old Potts Way, Shrewsbury, but he previously spent ten years serving with the Royal Navy.

“I’m so pleased to be working with the team here and everyone has made me feel very welcome. It’s a really forward-thinking firm that has a well-deserved reputation for its professional and committed approach to delivering the very best customer service,” said Matthew.

“I am working in the accounts department and it’s a great opportunity to work with a wide and varied range of clients from right across Shropshire and beyond.”

Matthew’s responsibilities include drafting accounts and tax returns, and providing book-keeping services to all kinds of clients from individual entrepreneurs to small and medium sized enterprises, and larger companies too.

After his naval career, Matthew worked in a small Shropshire accountancy practice where he completed his examinations and qualified as a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants before joining the Dyke Yaxley team.

Marie Bramwell, managing director of Dyke Yaxley, said Matthew had already fitted seamlessly into the accounts department.

“We’ve been very impressed with Matthew’s positive attitude and the commitment he has shown in his new role, and we’re looking forward to hearing his ideas about how we can develop the services we offer to our clients even further.

“At Dyke Yaxley, we’re always keen to attract ambitious and keen individuals, and given that Matthew’s lifetime ambition is to become a director or a partner with a company, he’s definitely in the right place to build a strong career that could help him to achieve that goal.”

