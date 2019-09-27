Cheque presented to Meningitis Research Foundation

Shrewsbury property, business and planning form Berrys recently presented £2133.97 to Meningitis Research Foundation to support the vital, life-saving work carried out by the charity which funds research into the prevention detection and treatment of meningitis and septicaemia.
The donation follows a successful sponsored walk earlier in the summer from Berrys’ Shrewsbury office to its office at Hereford which raised £4267.94 in total, split 50/50 between Meningitis Research Foundation and Midlands Air Ambulance.
Helping to organise the hike was Ben Anwyl, son of Berrys’ managing partner Matthew Anwyl, who has just completed a sponsored hike up Mount Kilimanjaro with the University of Reading for the Meningitis Research Foundation.
Ben raised in total £3,500 for the Meningitis Research Foundation.
“We are delighted to support these two excellent charities,” said Matthew.