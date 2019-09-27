Cheque presented to Meningitis Research Foundation

Shrewsbury property, business and planning form Berrys recently presented £2133.97 to Meningitis Research Foundation to support the vital, life-saving work carried out by the charity which funds research into the prevention detection and treatment of meningitis and septicaemia.

Pictured with Chris Boult, ambassador for Meningitis Research Foundation (centre left), are Berrys’ partners, from left: Chris Jones, Sarah Reece and Matthew Anwyl

The donation follows a successful sponsored walk earlier in the summer from Berrys’ Shrewsbury office to its office at Hereford which raised £4267.94 in total, split 50/50 between Meningitis Research Foundation and Midlands Air Ambulance.

Helping to organise the hike was Ben Anwyl, son of Berrys’ managing partner Matthew Anwyl, who has just completed a sponsored hike up Mount Kilimanjaro with the University of Reading for the Meningitis Research Foundation.

Ben raised in total £3,500 for the Meningitis Research Foundation.

“We are delighted to support these two excellent charities,” said Matthew.

