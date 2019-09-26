14.6 C
Shropshire
Thursday, September 26, 2019
Yarrington provides event support for inaugural conference in Shropshire

By Shropshire Live Business

Yarrington, the Shrewsbury-based integrated creative and digital agency, has provided event support for a recent conference held in Shropshire.

Alex Doyle from Yarrington, Darren Edwards from Shropshire HR, Sam Collins-Lafferty and Sam Williams from Shropshire Council
Due to the level of interest and expectancy from the 170 delegates who had signed up for the event, Yarrington were approached to provide the audio visual aspects of the event ranging from the printed programme to the set stage area.

Shropshire HR hosted the Leadership Conference at Shrewsbury Town Football Club. The conference brought leaders across the West Midlands together for a day of inspirational keynote speakers and thought-provoking workshops and seminars.

Andy Hodnett, Director of Yarrington, said: “From our on-going working relationship with Shropshire HR and Shropshire Council, we were extremely privileged to be able to work on this new and exciting event in the county. We were also able to showcase a number of our core disciplines at this event.”

Darren Edwards, HR Business Partner for Development at Shropshire HR, said: “The event went incredibly well and we cannot thank Yarrington enough for their support leading up to the conference and on the day itself. Without the input of Andy, Alex and the rest of them team, the event would not have been the success it was.”

Delegates during the Shrewsbury Leadership Conference. Photo: Mike Sheridan
The conference was well received by all of the teams and individuals involved, with preparations well underway for the 2020 event.

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

