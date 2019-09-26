Telford-based Network Telecom acquired by Enreach

Network Telecom, the Telford-based telecommunications provider, has been acquired by Enreach, the fast-growing European group backed by pan-European investment company Waterland.

With the acquisition of Network Telecom, the impact of Enreach, parent company of Voiceworks, Swyx, Centile and ipnordic, on the European UC market is growing.



The company says that thanks to the increase in scale, both (reseller) partners and end users will benefit from a broad range of communication expertise.

Stijn Nijhuis, CEO of Enreach, said: “Besides our long history of successful UK Swyx business and some good performing Centile business, the acquisition of Network Telecom is our first significant step into the UK market. The acquisition will extend our UK ecosystem, local expertise and resources, which will benefit our partners. Network Telecom currently delivers its business through the direct channel and the goal will be to create joint proposals for Enreach’s channel business and partners based on both feedback from Network Telecom and our current UK partners. We are therefore very pleased to be able to add Network Telecom to our group.”

Transition

Network Telecom remains based at its current location in Telford. Enreach says it is looking forward to working with Network Telecom’s senior management team while Paul Maxfield, the provider’s founder, will oversee the transition in a temporary capacity.

Paul Maxfield, commented: “Over the past few years, we have worked hard on a new direction to provide our growing customer base with a complete portfolio of secure communication and innovative IT solutions. The acquisition of Network Telecom by Enreach is a strategic and well-considered decision that will not only help facilitate our customers growth, but also the growth of the entire group. A good example is Network Telecom’s customer base which will serve as a market verification of Enreach solutions, partly due to its required volume”.

