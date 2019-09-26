14.6 C
Shropshire
Thursday, September 26, 2019
Home Business

Shropshire lawyers take their advice on the road

By Shropshire Live Business

Employment law experts from a Shropshire legal firm are set to share their knowledge far and wide with businesses across the UK.

John Mehtam
John Mehtam

The lawyers from Martin-Kaye Solicitors, in Telford, Shrewsbury, and Wolverhampton, already host regular interactive employment advice seminars in the local area.

And now they’re expanding their reach and organising their first ever event in Leicester as a direct result of client interest and business enquiries.

The Top 10 Blunders seminar will take place at Leicester Tigers on Thursday, October 10, at 12noon, and will be hosted by the firm’s employment law specialist, John Mehtam.

He said the aim of the event was to share invaluable information to help employers protect their business from escalating employment tribunal claims.

“We’ve been pro-actively working with businesses all over the UK to help them navigate the minefield of the constantly changing world of employment law.

“This seminar has been organised following a flurry of interest from companies in the Leicester area after our targeted and structured marketing campaign, and we’re all looking forward to meeting new business connections and potential clients.”

Mr Mehtam said statistically the number of employment tribunals was increasing at an unprecedented rate – there has been a 500% rise since the Government abolished the fees that employees needed to pay to bring a claim.

“In many cases, employees are bringing claims that stand little chance of succeeding, but employers have to take them all seriously and they need to be sure they’re complying with all the relevant legislation.”

Mr Mehtam said he would be sharing his advice to help businesses avoid the most common pitfalls and so they could learn from other employers’ experiences.

“We will include suggestions on how to tackle some of the most common workplace and HR issues including sickness absence, dismissals and poor employee performance, and how to avoid the issues in the first place.

“With employers short on time, it’s almost impossible to keep up-to-date with ever-changing legislation, so our seminars offer clear, concise information in a time frame that suits our busy delegates.”

Businesses who would like to attend the seminar should contact June Noto on 01952 525951 or email junenoto@martinkaye.co.uk

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Shropshire Oktoberfest returns to Shrewsbury

The huge beer tent for Shropshire Oktoberfest is due to return to Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 4 and 5 October 2019.
Read Article
aico building

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.
Read Article

News

News

Police appeal for witnesses after pedestrian hit by vehicle in Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was hit by a vehicle in Telford earlier this week.
Read Article
Dr Gyles Brandreth presents a UCS student with their degree certificate at a previous graduation ceremony

Graduation Ceremony will celebrate University Centre Shrewsbury academics

University Centre Shrewsbury will host its second Graduation Ceremony today, which will celebrate the 150 students who comprise the Class of 2019.
Read Article
Severn Trent engineers working at a site. Photo: Severn Trent

Severn Trent to begin waste network upgrade in Ironbridge

Severn Trent will begin laying new pipes in Ironbridge next week, as part of a £3 million scheme to improve the waste network in the area.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Simon Carr, pictured during his second round victory, will take on second seed Julian Ocleppo in the last eight at The Shrewsbury Club. Photo: Richard Dawson Photography

Ireland’s Simon Carr looking forward to facing second seed in last eight of World Tour M25 Shrewsbury tournament

Ireland's No 1 Simon Carr faces second seed Julian Ocleppo in the quarter-finals of the Budgen Motors ITF World Tour M25 Shrewsbury tournament today.
Read Article
Jack Draper in action. Picture courtesy of Getty Images for the LTA

Top seed Jack Draper faces another all-British clash in second round of World Tour M25 Shrewsbury tournament

Top seed Jack Draper set up another all-British clash in today's second round of the Budgen Motors ITF World Tour M25 Shrewsbury tournament by beating Alexander Jhun in straight sets.
Read Article
Shropshire’s Luke Henley in action at The Shrewsbury Club yesterday. Photo: Richard Dawson Photography

Shropshire’s Luke Henley so close to opening day win as World Tour M25 Shrewsbury tournament begins

Shrewsbury’s Luke Henley came so close to pulling off a qualifying round victory on the opening day of the Budgen Motors ITF World Tour M25 Shrewsbury tournament.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Network Telecom from above

Telford-based Network Telecom acquired by Enreach

Network Telecom, the Telford-based telecommunications provider, has been acquired by Enreach, the fast-growing European group backed by pan-European investment company Waterland. With the acquisition of Network Telecom, the impact of Enreach,...
Read Article
Mandy Thorn MBE is named as the new chair of the Marches LEP

New leader appointed for Marches Local Enterprise Partnership

One of the region’s leading businesswomen has been appointed to head the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership.
Read Article
James Stansfield (Filtermist International) with James Selka (Manufacturing Technologies Association)

Filtermist International targets further expansion with new 30,000 sq ft distribution centre

One of the UK’s leading industrial air filtration and extraction specialists is investing in a new distribution centre in Shropshire.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

The Blue Sky Foundation was set up in memory of Steve Newman, pictured with his wife Susan

Blue Sky Foundation will raise money to help Leukaemia patients

A foundation set up in memory of a much-loved husband and father will raise money to help patients undergoing treatment for Leukaemia at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.
Read Article
Jill at work in her studio

Shropshire glass artist celebrates reaching award finals

A Shropshire artist is celebrating after reaching the regional finals of the Rural Business Awards.
Read Article

Project aimed at helping Shropshire Children in Care Launched by Shrewsbury Town in the Community

Shrewsbury Town in the Community has teamed up with Children in Need for a new project for Shropshire children in care.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Skaters aged between 6 and 23 put on a spectacular show

Showstopping performance to raise funds for The Georgia Williams Trust

A showstopping performance is set to light up Telford Ice Rink this weekend in aid of The Georgia Williams Trust.
Read Article
Cast members of the Round And Round The Garden. Photo: Shaun Culliss Photography

SDC’s production of Round And Round The Garden will mark Alan Ayckbourn double milestone

Early bird tickets are now on sale for Shropshire Drama Company’s forthcoming production of Alan Ayckbourn’s comedy Round And Round The Garden at Theatre Severn.
Read Article
Alex (Wellington Orbit Volunteer) with Councillor Rae Evans and a rather special prop from the Wizard of Oz film!

Wizard of Oz hits 80 years old and returns to the big screen in Wellington this weekend

A Wellington Cinema, which opened in late June is taking part in their first Telford Film Festival, later this month.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Shropshire Oktoberfest

Reusable beer cups to be launched at Shropshire Oktoberfest

Over 150 different real ales are to be served up in reusable beer cups at Shropshire Oktoberfest which takes place on October 4 and 5.
Read Article
James Sherwin is the founder and owner of Wild Shropshire Restaurant, located at Tern Hill Farmhouse in North Shropshire

Double win for Wild Shropshire Restaurant at The Restaurant Awards 2019 Midlands Edition

Wild Shropshire Restaurant, Tern Hill, has been picked as a winner in two categories in the inaugural Restaurant Awards 2019 Midlands Edition.
Read Article
Salopian Brewery are celebrating their award win

International Beer Challenge success for Salopian Brewery

Salopian Brewery is celebrating following success at the 2019 International Beer Challenge.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
light rain
14.6 ° C
16.1 °
12.8 °
87 %
5.1kmh
100 %
Thu
13 °
Fri
14 °
Sat
15 °
Sun
17 °
Mon
13 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP