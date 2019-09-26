14.6 C
Shropshire
Thursday, September 26, 2019
Home Business

Filtermist International targets further expansion with new 30,000 sq ft distribution centre

By Shropshire Live Business

One of the UK’s leading industrial air filtration and extraction specialists is investing in a new distribution centre in Shropshire to help it meet growing demand for its products.

James Stansfield (Filtermist International) with James Selka (Manufacturing Technologies Association)
James Stansfield (Filtermist International) with James Selka (Manufacturing Technologies Association)

Filtermist International, which is part of the Absolent Group, has taken on a 30,000 sq ft unit just a few minutes walk away from its purpose-built Headquarters on the T54 Business Park in Telford.

Organic sales growth and an acquisition trail that has seen it purchase the DCS Group of Companies and Kerstar Ltd in the last six months, resulted in the decision to create a central facility that would be responsible for the firm’s logistics operation.

This move will enhance stock control and delivery lead times even further, as well as freeing up additional capacity to increase its metal fabrication footprint.

“Domestic and export orders have increased dramatically over the past five years, as the global demand to create cleaner, safer and more productive workshops that deliver clean air continues to grow,” explained James Stansfield, CEO of Filtermist International.

“With volumes increasing and additional capacity required as a result of some of our acquisitions and us inheriting several key UK product brands, we made the decision to increase our footprint.

“It made perfect sense to do this by consolidating certain manufacturing operations at our current headquarters and centralising assembly and distribution in the new facility next door.”

James continued: “There has been investment in new equipment and hardware for both Telford sites, including additional welding bays, cranes and a new CNC spinning machine. Our specialists are also exploring the possibility of integrating additional automation into the production process.”

The Distribution Centre was officially opened by the Manufacturing Technologies Association’s CEO James Selka, as part of an Open House designed to showcase the company’s full product range and celebrate 50 years in business.

Over 120 visitors were given guided tours of the current manufacturing facility, as well as the impressive new building.

James continued: “Telford is the ideal location for this distribution centre thanks to its proximity to the motorway network and better connections for our export markets.

“It is broadly accepted that Telford is also the home of the ‘industrial revolution’ so it is fitting that our engineering and manufacturing operation continues to grow in the area.

“50 years in business is a great achievement. This is just the start and we have a lot of exciting plans for further investment and the potential for future acquisitions over the next eighteen months.”

The expansion has been made possible through a new development by Telford & Wrekin Council, funded through a £50m Growth Fund on a site made available through the Telford Land Deal.

The deal, which brings forward redundant industrial sites by investing in infrastructure to encourage investment and expansion, is a partnership between the council, Homes England and the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership.

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet lead for the Land Deal, concluded: “This is a case of Telford & Wrekin Council providing speculative units to cater for high demand in the market.

“Our units within the Council’s property portfolio are fully let and there is a lack of this type of stock in our borough so it makes sense for us to step in where developers are reluctant to do so.

“T54 is a great location – well positioned to take advantage of Telford’s excellent transport links.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Shropshire Oktoberfest returns to Shrewsbury

The huge beer tent for Shropshire Oktoberfest is due to return to Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 4 and 5 October 2019.
Read Article
aico building

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.
Read Article

News

News

Police appeal for witnesses after pedestrian hit by vehicle in Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was hit by a vehicle in Telford earlier this week.
Read Article
Dr Gyles Brandreth presents a UCS student with their degree certificate at a previous graduation ceremony

Graduation Ceremony will celebrate University Centre Shrewsbury academics

University Centre Shrewsbury will host its second Graduation Ceremony today, which will celebrate the 150 students who comprise the Class of 2019.
Read Article
Severn Trent engineers working at a site. Photo: Severn Trent

Severn Trent to begin waste network upgrade in Ironbridge

Severn Trent will begin laying new pipes in Ironbridge next week, as part of a £3 million scheme to improve the waste network in the area.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Simon Carr, pictured during his second round victory, will take on second seed Julian Ocleppo in the last eight at The Shrewsbury Club. Photo: Richard Dawson Photography

Ireland’s Simon Carr looking forward to facing second seed in last eight of World Tour M25 Shrewsbury tournament

Ireland's No 1 Simon Carr faces second seed Julian Ocleppo in the quarter-finals of the Budgen Motors ITF World Tour M25 Shrewsbury tournament today.
Read Article
Jack Draper in action. Picture courtesy of Getty Images for the LTA

Top seed Jack Draper faces another all-British clash in second round of World Tour M25 Shrewsbury tournament

Top seed Jack Draper set up another all-British clash in today's second round of the Budgen Motors ITF World Tour M25 Shrewsbury tournament by beating Alexander Jhun in straight sets.
Read Article
Shropshire’s Luke Henley in action at The Shrewsbury Club yesterday. Photo: Richard Dawson Photography

Shropshire’s Luke Henley so close to opening day win as World Tour M25 Shrewsbury tournament begins

Shrewsbury’s Luke Henley came so close to pulling off a qualifying round victory on the opening day of the Budgen Motors ITF World Tour M25 Shrewsbury tournament.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Network Telecom from above

Telford-based Network Telecom acquired by Enreach

Network Telecom, the Telford-based telecommunications provider, has been acquired by Enreach, the fast-growing European group backed by pan-European investment company Waterland. With the acquisition of Network Telecom, the impact of Enreach,...
Read Article
Mandy Thorn MBE is named as the new chair of the Marches LEP

New leader appointed for Marches Local Enterprise Partnership

One of the region’s leading businesswomen has been appointed to head the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership.
Read Article
James Stansfield (Filtermist International) with James Selka (Manufacturing Technologies Association)

Filtermist International targets further expansion with new 30,000 sq ft distribution centre

One of the UK’s leading industrial air filtration and extraction specialists is investing in a new distribution centre in Shropshire.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

The Blue Sky Foundation was set up in memory of Steve Newman, pictured with his wife Susan

Blue Sky Foundation will raise money to help Leukaemia patients

A foundation set up in memory of a much-loved husband and father will raise money to help patients undergoing treatment for Leukaemia at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.
Read Article
Jill at work in her studio

Shropshire glass artist celebrates reaching award finals

A Shropshire artist is celebrating after reaching the regional finals of the Rural Business Awards.
Read Article

Project aimed at helping Shropshire Children in Care Launched by Shrewsbury Town in the Community

Shrewsbury Town in the Community has teamed up with Children in Need for a new project for Shropshire children in care.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Skaters aged between 6 and 23 put on a spectacular show

Showstopping performance to raise funds for The Georgia Williams Trust

A showstopping performance is set to light up Telford Ice Rink this weekend in aid of The Georgia Williams Trust.
Read Article
Cast members of the Round And Round The Garden. Photo: Shaun Culliss Photography

SDC’s production of Round And Round The Garden will mark Alan Ayckbourn double milestone

Early bird tickets are now on sale for Shropshire Drama Company’s forthcoming production of Alan Ayckbourn’s comedy Round And Round The Garden at Theatre Severn.
Read Article
Alex (Wellington Orbit Volunteer) with Councillor Rae Evans and a rather special prop from the Wizard of Oz film!

Wizard of Oz hits 80 years old and returns to the big screen in Wellington this weekend

A Wellington Cinema, which opened in late June is taking part in their first Telford Film Festival, later this month.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Shropshire Oktoberfest

Reusable beer cups to be launched at Shropshire Oktoberfest

Over 150 different real ales are to be served up in reusable beer cups at Shropshire Oktoberfest which takes place on October 4 and 5.
Read Article
James Sherwin is the founder and owner of Wild Shropshire Restaurant, located at Tern Hill Farmhouse in North Shropshire

Double win for Wild Shropshire Restaurant at The Restaurant Awards 2019 Midlands Edition

Wild Shropshire Restaurant, Tern Hill, has been picked as a winner in two categories in the inaugural Restaurant Awards 2019 Midlands Edition.
Read Article
Salopian Brewery are celebrating their award win

International Beer Challenge success for Salopian Brewery

Salopian Brewery is celebrating following success at the 2019 International Beer Challenge.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
light rain
14.6 ° C
16.1 °
12.8 °
87 %
5.1kmh
100 %
Thu
13 °
Fri
14 °
Sat
15 °
Sun
17 °
Mon
13 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP