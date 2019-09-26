Filtermist International targets further expansion with new 30,000 sq ft distribution centre

One of the UK’s leading industrial air filtration and extraction specialists is investing in a new distribution centre in Shropshire to help it meet growing demand for its products.

James Stansfield (Filtermist International) with James Selka (Manufacturing Technologies Association)

Filtermist International, which is part of the Absolent Group, has taken on a 30,000 sq ft unit just a few minutes walk away from its purpose-built Headquarters on the T54 Business Park in Telford.

Organic sales growth and an acquisition trail that has seen it purchase the DCS Group of Companies and Kerstar Ltd in the last six months, resulted in the decision to create a central facility that would be responsible for the firm’s logistics operation.

This move will enhance stock control and delivery lead times even further, as well as freeing up additional capacity to increase its metal fabrication footprint.

“Domestic and export orders have increased dramatically over the past five years, as the global demand to create cleaner, safer and more productive workshops that deliver clean air continues to grow,” explained James Stansfield, CEO of Filtermist International.

“With volumes increasing and additional capacity required as a result of some of our acquisitions and us inheriting several key UK product brands, we made the decision to increase our footprint.

“It made perfect sense to do this by consolidating certain manufacturing operations at our current headquarters and centralising assembly and distribution in the new facility next door.”

James continued: “There has been investment in new equipment and hardware for both Telford sites, including additional welding bays, cranes and a new CNC spinning machine. Our specialists are also exploring the possibility of integrating additional automation into the production process.”

The Distribution Centre was officially opened by the Manufacturing Technologies Association’s CEO James Selka, as part of an Open House designed to showcase the company’s full product range and celebrate 50 years in business.

Over 120 visitors were given guided tours of the current manufacturing facility, as well as the impressive new building.

James continued: “Telford is the ideal location for this distribution centre thanks to its proximity to the motorway network and better connections for our export markets.

“It is broadly accepted that Telford is also the home of the ‘industrial revolution’ so it is fitting that our engineering and manufacturing operation continues to grow in the area.

“50 years in business is a great achievement. This is just the start and we have a lot of exciting plans for further investment and the potential for future acquisitions over the next eighteen months.”

The expansion has been made possible through a new development by Telford & Wrekin Council, funded through a £50m Growth Fund on a site made available through the Telford Land Deal.

The deal, which brings forward redundant industrial sites by investing in infrastructure to encourage investment and expansion, is a partnership between the council, Homes England and the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership.

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet lead for the Land Deal, concluded: “This is a case of Telford & Wrekin Council providing speculative units to cater for high demand in the market.

“Our units within the Council’s property portfolio are fully let and there is a lack of this type of stock in our borough so it makes sense for us to step in where developers are reluctant to do so.

“T54 is a great location – well positioned to take advantage of Telford’s excellent transport links.”

