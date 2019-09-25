Shrewsbury-based brand gives dementia a run for its money

A young Shrewsbury shop owner is launching a new technical sock brand in aid of Alzheimer research.

Will Dean is launching Fleet Socks as he prepares to run the Berlin Marathon this weekend

Will Dean, the owner of Shrewsbury skateboard and streetwear store Morale, is launching Fleet Socks as he prepares to run the Berlin Marathon this Sunday 29 September. The technical socks boast colourful designs and materials tailored for running and other sporting activities – but they are also a sock with a purpose.

“Four years ago a close relative and loved one was diagnosed with early onset dementia and Alzheimer’s disease,” says Will, 20. “It’s been tough accepting this diagnosis and realising that time passing leads to the inevitable getting nearer and nearer. At Fleet Socks we aim to inspire everyone to make memories and enjoy the present whilst making a conscious choice to help those affected by the disease.”

Fleet will be donating 80% of profit to their partner charity Alzheimer’s Research UK, with the remaining 20% reinvested in the business to help it grow and create a sustainable impact.

“When I started running, I learnt the hard way how important a well-designed and well-built sock was, after ending up with very painful feet”, says Will. “I’d been fundraising for Alzheimer’s Research UK through a series of running events, but wanted to go even further – creating Fleet Socks is a perfect opportunity for me to deliver a great product to market whilst also supporting this cause that’s close to my heart.”

Fleet Socks’ first model, launching to coincide with the Berlin Marathon, sports a spotted design inspired by the Kaiser Wilhelm Church in the German capital. “These are socks with personality!” exclaims Will. “We’re committed to shaking up the world of black-and-white sport socks by creating vibrant, event-specific designs that will certainly catch people’s eye.”

Fleet Socks are available to pre-order now on www.fleetsocks.com and you can follow the journey on Instagram @fleetsocks.

