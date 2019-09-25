Berrys takes on first apprentices

Three new apprentices have joined Berrys this month following successful exam passes and acceptance onto the Chartered Rural Surveying course at Harper Adams University.

Berrys has taken on three new apprentices Maisie Evans, Thomas Saunders and Megan Rogers

Megan Rogers will be based at the Kettering office, Maisie Evans at the Shrewsbury office and Thomas Saunders at Towcester.

Megan has been part of the Kettering team since last year whilst studying part time and having now achieved her BTEC in Agriculture will commence an apprenticeship with Berrys support.

Maisie has undertaken work experience at local real estate and land management firms including Berrys, getting involved in valuation, compensation claims, viewings and planning/development meetings and was keen to return to Berrys to undertake her apprenticeship after A Levels

Thomas successfully passed his A Levels at Bedford Modern School and has undertaken various work experience in buildings, lettings, estate agency, highways and rural, which has sparked his interest in surveying.

“Berrys has a long-standing relationship with Harper Adams and we are excited to now be part of the Apprenticeship scheme, which is new to Berrys and only in its second year at Harper Adams,” said Hannah Eaton, HR Advisor at Berrys.

“The course is run over five years and encompasses the REALM (Rural Estate and Land Management) Harper course, and the RICS APC qualification. Apprentices will qualify at the same time as someone going through a traditional route but have five years’ work experience behind them rather than two,” she explained.

“The students spend eight weeks of each academic year studying at Harper Adams so they still have a university experience while spending the rest of the time in the workplace.

“We’re looking forward to supporting them as they start their careers and work towards becoming chartered surveyors,” she added.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...