Kitchen makeover firm opens in Wellington thanks to grant scheme

A kitchen makeover firm is set to help revitalise the centuries-old market town of Wellington.

Councillor Lee Carter cuts the ribbon at Dream Doors Telford. He is stood next to showroom owner Chris Nowell. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford and Wrekin Council has invested £10,000 through its High Street Grant scheme to help set up Dream Doors Telford in Church Street.

Councillor Lee Carter was invited to cut the ribbon at the formal opening of the business, which was attended by dozens of well-wishers and followed by drinks and nibbles.

Showroom owner Chris Nowell said he is looking forward to helping local residents create their ideal kitchens.

He said: “My staff and I are here to help people every step of the way and you’re guaranteed a warm welcome if you come down to visit us in our new showroom.

“We’ll make you a cup of tea or coffee and talk through all the ways we can help you improve and update your kitchen.”

