Hatchers Solicitors secures Law Society’s conveyancing quality mark

Hatchers Solicitors, with three offices across the county, has once again secured membership to the Law Society’s Conveyancing Quality Scheme – the mark of excellence for the home buying process. This is the 7th year in a row that Hatchers has achieved CQS accreditation.

Jacinta Walmsley, Partner and Residential Conveyancing Team Manager at Hatchers Solicitors

Hatchers underwent rigorous assessment by the Law Society in order to continue to hold CQS status, which marks the firm out as continuing to meet high standards in the residential conveyancing process.

Law Society President Andrew Caplen said that the CQS accreditation is the hallmark of high standards and establishes a level of credibility for regulators, lenders, insurers and consumers.

“CQS is the quality mark of the home-buying sector and enables consumers to identify practices that provide a quality residential conveyancing service. With so many different conveyancing service providers out there CQS helps home-buyers and sellers seek out those that can provide a safe and efficient level of service.”

Jacinta Walmsley, Partner and Residential Conveyancing Team Manager says: “Hatchers is delighted to have secured CQS status. Buying and selling a home can be a stressful time. By looking for a CQS firm like Hatchers the public can seek out a firm that has proved its commitment to quality.

“The overall beneficiaries will be clients who use Hatchers when buying a home. They will receive a reliable, efficient service as recognised by the CQS standard.”

The scheme requires practices to undergo a strict assessment, compulsory training, self reporting, random audits and annual reviews in order to maintain CQS status. It is open only to members of the Law Society who meet the demanding standards set by the scheme and has the support of the Council of Mortgage Lenders, the Building Societies Association, Legal Ombudsman and the Association of British Insurers.

