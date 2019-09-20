Family businesses work together for village homes scheme

Two well-established family businesses, Morris Property and Hortons Estate, have come together to deliver a village homes scheme in Pontesbury.

Robin Morris from Morris Property and Richard Cambray from Picardy Land and Development

Work has started to build 17 two, three and four-bedroom detached and semi-detached houses on a prime elevated site in the Shropshire Hills. The project is due to take 12 months to complete.

The rural development, known as Young’s Piece, features 11 house type variations adding to its appeal.

Robin Morris, Chairman of Morris Property, commented: “We are delighted to be involved in this project as we share the same vision for this site which is now coming to fruition. We are sure it will prove popular with families looking to move to a rural location which is also within easy reach of Shrewsbury.”

The development is on the edge of Pontesbury village on the A488, seven miles south west of Shrewsbury.

Stephen Benson, Chief Executive of Hortons Estate, the land’s owners, said: “It is fitting that two family businesses with a tradition for delivering high standard properties across the West Midlands are working together to do this site justice. It is a desirable place to live with a thriving community set in the Shropshire Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.”

