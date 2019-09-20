18 C
Budgen Motors remains the driving force behind Shrewsbury professional tennis tournament

A Shropshire car dealership remains the driving force behind the continued success of professional tennis tournaments in Shrewsbury.

Jon Gidney, second right, the marketing manager at The Shrewsbury Club, with members of the Budgen Motors team, from left, Jessica Mason, Sam Owen, the sales director, and Georgia Evans as they look ahead to the Budgen Motors World Tour M25 Shrewsbury tournament
Jon Gidney, second right, the marketing manager at The Shrewsbury Club, with members of the Budgen Motors team, from left, Jessica Mason, Sam Owen, the sales director, and Georgia Evans as they look ahead to the Budgen Motors World Tour M25 Shrewsbury tournament

Budgen Motors has pledged its support to The Shrewsbury Club by sponsoring the World Tennis Tour men’s event to be held at the venue between September 23-28.

Next week’s $25,000 International Tennis Federation tournament will feature up and coming British and European stars.

Dan Evans, now ranked in the world’s top 50, was the last British winner of the Shrewsbury men’s event in 2013.

Admission will be free for spectators to enjoy world class tennis on The Shrewsbury Club’s indoor courts throughout the week.

Dave Courteen, the managing director of The Shrewsbury Club, said: “We are delighted that Budgen Motors are headline sponsors once more. We would not be able to put the event on without them.

“We pride ourselves on how popular this event is with players and they always comment on how the town makes them feel welcome.

“A big part of that is Budgen Motors providing cars to transport the players from the club to their hotels. They are fantastic supporters of the professional tennis tournaments we stage.

“Since Aegon dropped out of sponsoring British tennis across the board, Budgen Motors have stepped in to fill that gap locally and it’s been brilliant for us – and we hope that it’s been great for them as well.”

James Martin, the managing director of Budgen Motors, which has dealerships in Shrewsbury and Telford, added: “We are looking forward to the Budgen Motors World Tour M25 Shrewsbury tournament and delighted to be involved with once again bringing world class sport to Shropshire.

“One of the volunteers involved with the tournament earlier this year ended up winning a car, so these are always exciting weeks.

“These events are popular with the local community and, as sponsors of The Shrewsbury Club’s schools’ tennis programme, we are pleased that local primary school pupils will again be invited to experience tennis, meet some of the players and watch matches during the week.”

The main draw for the tournament, attended by many of the players, will be held during a civic reception at Budgen Motors on Featherbed Lane, Shrewsbury on Monday, September 23 at 6.30pm.

