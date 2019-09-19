New Marketing Executive at Hunter Bevan

Oswestry-based marketing and design company Hunter Bevan Ltd has appointed Rowena Grundy as Marketing Executive.

Rowena Grundy

Rowena joins the team to support company founder Neil Bevan in delivering marketing strategy and practical marketing support to Hunter Bevan’s clients, along with a remit to grow the agency’s client base locally, nationally and internationally.

Rowena brings a wealth of experience in marketing a wide range of products and services in both B2B and B2C sectors to the team, having previously worked in marketing roles in industries as diverse as jewellery and wild bird food.

In her most recent role she was responsible for coordinating sales and marketing in the French and Belgian markets, complementing Hunter Bevan’s European and Middle Eastern experience.

Director, Neil Bevan, says, “We are delighted to have Rowena on board and she is already putting her skills to good use in developing digital and traditional marketing campaigns to promote clients in private healthcare, vegan foods and Halal chicken – generating measurable results for clients.”

