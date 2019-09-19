Let’s Do Business roadshow heads to Ludlow after Wem success

Experts are taking a business roadshow to Ludlow after a hugely successful event in Wem.

Alan Roberts with Anna Sadler, from the Marches Growth Hub Shropshire, at the Wem event

The Marches Growth Hub Shropshire says it is delighted by the success of its ‘Let’s Do Business In’ roadshow since it was launched earlier this year.

Under the scheme, an expert team from the growth hub and partner organisations visits a town to offer advice and support to businesses and entrepreneurs looking to establish a new venture or grow an existing company.

Emma Chapman, Marches Growth Hub Shropshire manager, said the latest event in Wem had been a big success, with a second visit planned to the town later this month.

“We met a number of businesses looking for help with their future plans and made some very positive relationships with a number of high street businesses.

“The roadshow gives us the perfect opportunity to talk to businesses face-to-face about what sort of help and financial support is available to them and how easy it can be for them to access.”

The Growth Hub was supported by partners from the University Centre Shrewsbury’s Digital Solutions scheme and the Building Skills and Growth Capacity project which helps businesses access key skills training.

Among those the hub was able to help was Alan Roberts, who was looking for support with digital marketing for his Wem-based transport solutions business ToworEscort.

Alan said: “It was a very useful meeting and the advice and information I was given will be very beneficial.”

The roadshow will return to visit Wem’s business parks on September 25 before heading to Ludlow next month.

Emma added: “We will be visiting the business parks in Ludlow on October 15 and the town library on October 25 to offer a range of help, advice and support to the area’s business community. We’d be delighted to see as many businesses as possible on both days to help them plan for the future.”

