From apprentice to graduate – FSP celebrates Dan’s success

A design engineer at a firm of Shropshire manufacturers has graduated with a first class honours degree, six years after joining as an apprentice.

FSP Sales Manager Christopher Corbett, Dan Brown and FSP Managing Director Richard Hilton at the graduation

Daniel Brown, who works for Fabweld Steel Products in Madeley, Telford, has been made a Bachelor of Design after completing his course at the University of Wolverhampton.

Dan joined FSP in 2013 and began studying for his degree in September 2015 on day release. His role involves working with customers to provide bespoke solutions for their drainage and access cover needs.

FSP has a proven track record in supporting staff development – its Operations Director Wayne Carter also began his career on the shop floor as an apprentice. The firm is a previous winner of the Excellence in Learning and Skills title from the Shropshire Star Excellence in Business awards.

Managing Director Richard Hilton said: “We are all delighted with Dan’s achievement. He has worked hard to balance the demands of studying with his day-to-day role.

“Bringing on home-grown talent like Dan enables us to develop a strong and sustainable workforce that will support the on-going development of our business.”

Dan has used his career experience to act as a STEM ambassador to motivate and encourage other young people into engineering, said: “I am very grateful to FSP for offering me the chance to progress in my career and providing the framework for me to gain this professional qualification.

“I am looking forward to putting my degree to good use for the benefit of our customers.”

