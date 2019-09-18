Yarrington provides technology support for City Jobs Fair

Shrewsbury-based, integrated creative and digital agency, Yarrington has provided support at this year’s City Jobs Fair in Wolverhampton.

Andy Hodnett from Yarrington and Sarah Prescott from City of Wolverhampton Council at the City Jobs Fair

Organised as part of Wolverhampton Business Programme, the City Jobs Fair is as an initiative providing residents with information about jobs, training and support all in one place, which is held at Molineux Stadium.

To assist with booking a place at the Jobs Fair Yarrington developed an online booking system and also provided on-site assistance on the day with the use of iPads.

Andy Hodnett, Director at Yarrington, said: “We are delighted to be involved with Wolverhampton Business Programme again, especially with our involvement with the Jobs Fair and the reasoning’s behind its importance to the city.

“The booking system we created enables each visitor to register seamlessly, selecting the sessions and support that best suits them, with access to over 40 employers on the day.”

This year’s Jobs Fair attracted over 1,200 job seekers and was hailed as a great success for the Council. The event took place in the lead up to City of Wolverhampton Business Programme, which runs from 18th September to 2nd October 2019.

