9.8 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Home Business

Network Telecom shortlisted for second year in a row

By Shropshire Live Business

Network Telecom the Telford-based business telecoms provider has been shortlisted for the Comms National Awards for the second year in a row.

The communications experts have been named as finalists in the Best Reseller Innovation category at the most prestigious telecoms awards of the year thanks to their industry-leading desk phone NT Multimedia. The Comms National Awards recognise telecoms excellence and is the industry’s most respected and coveted prize.

Chris Parkes, Head of Sales and Marketing at Network Telecom, said of the shortlisting “We are absolutely thrilled to have been shortlisted for the Comms National Awards for the second year in a row. To have been nominated as a result of NT Multimedia is a real testament to how hard the Network Telecom team have worked to create a desk phone that really epitomises the future of business communications”

“We are up against some fantastic competition and it is sure to be one of the best nights in the telecoms calendar. We can’t wait to celebrate the team’s hard work and find out if we have won.”

Network Telecom will find out if they have been successful at a ceremony in London on the 10th of October.  

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Shropshire Oktoberfest returns to Shrewsbury

The huge beer tent for Shropshire Oktoberfest is due to return to Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 4 and 5 October 2019.
Read Article
aico building

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.
Read Article

News

News

Witness appeal launched after 12-year-old boy is robbed in Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 12-year-old boy was robbed by three people, one of whom was in possession of a knife, in Telford.
Read Article

Woman in her 90s has cash stolen during distraction burglary in Oswestry

Police are investigating after a woman in her 90s had cash stolen during a distraction burglary in Oswestry.
Read Article

Firefighters called to car fire on A5 in Shrewsbury

Firefighters were called to a car fire near the Woodcote Roundabout on the A5 in Shrewsbury this morning.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 4 – 3 Southend United

Shrewsbury Town doubled their goal count for the season last night as they edged a 4-3 thriller against beleaguered Southend United.
Read Article
Jack Draper in action. Picture courtesy of Getty Images for the LTA

Rising British stars set to compete in top Shrewsbury tennis tournament next week

An exciting line up of rising British tennis stars is set to compete in next week’s Budgen Motors ITF World Tour M25 Shrewsbury tournament.
Read Article

Interview: Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder Stewart Drummond

In an exclusive interview former Shrewsbury Town midfielder Stewart Drummond discusses his time at the club, the 2007 play-off final, and his longevity.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Network Telecom shortlisted for second year in a row

Network Telecom the Telford-based business telecoms provider has been shortlisted for the Comms National Awards for the second year in a row.
Read Article

Expo to highlight digital opportunities for construction sector

Shropshire’s construction industry is set to meet next month to discuss how digital technology is transforming the sector and how businesses can adapt to the change.
Read Article
Andy Hodnett from Yarrington and Sarah Prescott from City of Wolverhampton Council at the City Jobs Fair

Yarrington provides technology support for City Jobs Fair

Shrewsbury-based, integrated creative and digital agency, Yarrington has provided support at this year's City Jobs Fair in Wolverhampton.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

One of the many photos on display at the exhibition. Photo: Dave Bagnall

Ironbridge towers seen through the lens at photography exhibition

As time ticks away before the iconic Ironbridge cooling towers are demolished, an exhibition showing pictures of the landmark through the years will be on display during the Festival of Imagination.
Read Article
Locomotive Standard 4 No. 75069, which was damaged back in July and has now been repaired. Photo: CG Wright

Locomotive repaired and back in action for Steam Gala

A newly-restored steam locomotive which was damaged when a tree fell across the line at the Severn Valley Railway is back in action in time for next week’s Autumn Steam Gala.
Read Article
Llarni with her dad Chic Bates

Llarni scaling new heights for Shrewsbury legend dad

A Shrewsbury woman is scaling in heights as a tribute to her dad who is a football club ‘legend’ in the town.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

John Lennon with his fellow Beatles as global fame beckoned. Photo: Terrence Spencer

Lennon film director in Shropshire for Shrewsbury Beatles Weekend

A top film director will be in Shropshire this weekend to talk about one of the world’s most influential songwriters.
Read Article
The cast of Aladdin at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn. Photo: Chris Pritchard

Theatre Severn pantomime Aladdin to take audiences on a magic carpet ride of fun

The cast of Aladdin at Theatre Severn has been unveiled as the venue prepares to repeat the success of last year's pantomime Mother Goose.
Read Article
Councillor Rae Evans with the Jack and the Beanstalk cast. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford’s Jack and the Beanstalk panto to offer something for the whole family

Jack and the Beanstalk at The Place will offer something for the whole family this Christmas as Telford's 20th pantomime is celebrated.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

James Sherwin is the founder and owner of Wild Shropshire Restaurant, located at Tern Hill Farmhouse in North Shropshire

Double win for Wild Shropshire Restaurant at The Restaurant Awards 2019 Midlands Edition

Wild Shropshire Restaurant, Tern Hill, has been picked as a winner in two categories in the inaugural Restaurant Awards 2019 Midlands Edition.
Read Article
Salopian Brewery are celebrating their award win

International Beer Challenge success for Salopian Brewery

Salopian Brewery is celebrating following success at the 2019 International Beer Challenge.
Read Article

Shropshire Oktoberfest returns to Shrewsbury

The huge beer tent for Shropshire Oktoberfest is due to return to Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 4 and 5 October 2019.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
clear sky
9.8 ° C
12.8 °
7.2 °
100 %
1kmh
0 %
Wed
18 °
Thu
19 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
18 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP