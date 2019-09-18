Network Telecom shortlisted for second year in a row

Network Telecom the Telford-based business telecoms provider has been shortlisted for the Comms National Awards for the second year in a row.

The communications experts have been named as finalists in the Best Reseller Innovation category at the most prestigious telecoms awards of the year thanks to their industry-leading desk phone NT Multimedia. The Comms National Awards recognise telecoms excellence and is the industry’s most respected and coveted prize.

Chris Parkes, Head of Sales and Marketing at Network Telecom, said of the shortlisting “We are absolutely thrilled to have been shortlisted for the Comms National Awards for the second year in a row. To have been nominated as a result of NT Multimedia is a real testament to how hard the Network Telecom team have worked to create a desk phone that really epitomises the future of business communications”

“We are up against some fantastic competition and it is sure to be one of the best nights in the telecoms calendar. We can’t wait to celebrate the team’s hard work and find out if we have won.”

Network Telecom will find out if they have been successful at a ceremony in London on the 10th of October.

