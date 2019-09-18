Learn how to lead your business with Telford guru Chris

A business guru is staging a free workshop to help owners make the transformation from setting up a business to leading it successfully.

Chris Gough, of CGR Business Solutions Ltd

Expert consultant Chris Gough, of CGR Business Solutions Ltd, will take business owners through some of the steps needed to becoming effective leaders of their companies as they start to expand at the event at the Marches Growth Hub Telford.

The October 2 workshop – called From Business Owner to Business Leader – will detail some of the do’s and don’ts of leadership and provide real-world advice on how to take your business to the next level.

Chris is part of the Telford growth hub’s successful team of Growth Hub Gurus, offering expert help to businesses to help them prosper and grow.

Claire Critchell, manager of the Marches Growth Hub Telford & Wrekin, which is delivered by Telford & Wrekin Council, said Chris’s session would help any business owner struggling to juggle growing their business with leading it.

“This is a new workshop specially devised by Chris to help all owners lead their business more effectively.

“If your business is expanding and you’ve ever felt you need to regain control, are the single point of approval or feel that your team would benefit from being empowered to deliver more, this workshop is for you.

“Chris will walk you through the do’s, don’ts and limits of the different stages of governance and enablement from the initial sales process through to end delivery and support.

“You’ll learn about gated reviews – what they are, why they are needed, who should be involved and how you can get value from them – and get on the right track to help resolve problems and improve performance and communication.”

The three-hour workshop starts at 9.15am and is being held at the Marches Growth Hub Telford & Wrekin’s base on the Innovation Campus at Priorslee.

To book a place visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/from-business-owner-to-business-leader-tickets-64423634826?aff=ebapi

Other events coming up include ‘Presenting with confidence’ with Always Consult, ‘How to navigate stress at work’ with Helen Leathers, ‘Getting to grips with financials’ with Ralph Savage and ‘How to balance business strategy and employee engagement’ with Whittingham Riddell. More info on the events are at http://www.enterprise-telford.co.uk/ and scroll down to the events section.

