Football partnership is a prototype for success

Telford’s newest rapid prototyping company has pledged its support for the town’s football club by signing up to a ‘win-win’ commercial partnership.

A win-win deal . . . ProtoNow.xyz directors Thomas Hoof and Peter Roberts at the Bucks Head with AFC Telford United manager Gavin Cowan

ProtoNow.xyz, based at Leasows Court, Hortonwood, has been formed to help businesses market-test their ideas, using the latest technology, before bringing them into production.

The company’s message is now being proudly displayed at AFC Telford United’s Bucks Head stadium, as part of a 12-month commercial partnership.

Director Thomas Hoof said: “It’s a win-win for everyone concerned. We are a Telford-based company, run by Telford-based people, and we were very keen to support our local football club.

“But at the same time, our new pitch-side banner is also a perfect way of raising our profile with thousands of supporters, showing them what’s available right on their doorstep.”

Aimee Lauder, AFC Telford United’s sales manager, said: “We are delighted to welcome the company as a new commercial partner.

“We appreciate their business and would like to thank them for their support. For more information, please visit their website and have a look at the great work they do.”

ProtoNow.xyz is a division of 3D Printz Limited – a finalist in the county’s business awards for the past two years.

Mr Hoof said: “3D printing is saving businesses fortunes, which is why it is growing at such a speed.

“Why would you send your designs off somewhere abroad to produce expensive tooling, when you can use a 3D printer to get a prototype created at a fraction of the cost, in just a few hours?

“Our services are targeted specifically at business customers who are developing prototypes which are potentially designed for manufacturing production, and need to be developed, tested or refined.”

Products produced by the ProtoNow.xyz team have already been used in UK-based theme parks, and shipped as far afield as Saudi Arabia, for use in virtual reality domes.

The ProtoNow.xyz rapid prototype and small batch manufacturing service can print parts up to 450mm x 450mm x 450mm in just a few days. For small batches, it can handle production runs of up to 2,000.

Fellow director Peter Roberts said: “We work closely with customers to ensure their designs are transformed into production as soon as possible, using professional materials and colours from the extensive stocks held at our Telford headquarters.

“It means we can produce parts on a very short lead time – and a next-day delivery service is offered across the UK, once the parts have been completed.”

