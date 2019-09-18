Expo to highlight digital opportunities for construction sector

Shropshire’s construction industry is set to meet next month to discuss how digital technology is transforming the sector and how businesses can adapt to the change.

The Building Digital Expo will take place at University of Wolverhampton’s Innovation Campus in Priorslee on October 11.

The free event is being organised by Shropshire Constructing Excellence – the county’s leading network for the built environment – and businesses are being encouraged to attend.

Supported by Enterprise Telford and the Marches Growth Hub those attending will get the chance to learn about cutting-edge technologies which can help streamline work, increase efficiencies, drive down costs and improve project delivery.

Paul Moran, chairman of SCE, said: “The construction industry has seen a radical shift towards digitisation in recent years and many businesses are now embracing the opportunities which digital solutions can present in terms of increasing productivity and efficiencies.

“However, not all businesses have adopted these new ways of working and there is scope for us here in Shropshire to collectively up our efforts. This event will be a chance for the sector to come together and share knowledge, highlight some of the challenges and talk about opportunities for the future.”

Speakers at the event include Mike Pitts from innovate UK, Tim Luft from Virtual Reality Simulation Systems and Ian Lowe from biT Group.

The event starts at 9am with networking and finishes at 1pm.

To register visit the Eventbrite page at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/shropshire-constructing-excellence-building-digital-tickets-69268966343.

